Brewers 5, Royals 4

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|
|Mrrfeld 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lo.Cain cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercado rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Means 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Admes ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|N.Lopez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gilarte 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Lftin cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|K.Hiura 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Bnntndi lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Parra 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Mssey 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pterson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Perez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arinamo 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.McNir dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brsseau ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|S.Mtias ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pastran 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Dzier 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Diaz c
|2
|2
|1
|2
|
|Glnnnng ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Chourio cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Tylor cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Frnndez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Isbel cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Avina rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Eaton lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Dston cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Olvares rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Qui.Low dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Rave rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Nicasia dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|E.Rvera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cropley c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gllgher c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|L.Prter 1b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|040
|–
|4
|Milwaukee
|022
|000
|01(x)
|–
|5
E_Lopez (2). DP_Kansas City 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Loftin (1), Porter (1), Adames (2). HR_Diaz (1). SB_Areinamo (2).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernandez
|2
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Phillips
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clarke
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Barlow
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Staumont
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brentz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Willeman L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houser
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Hader
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Williams
|
|1-3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Cruz W, 1-0, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cousins S, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Barlow, Willeman.
Balk_Williams.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Kellen Martin;.
T_2:47. A_2399
