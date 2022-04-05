Trending:
Brewers 5, Royals 4

The Associated Press
April 5, 2022 7:17 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 4 4 3 Totals 32 5 8 5
Mrrfeld 2b 1 0 0 0 Lo.Cain cf 3 1 1 0
O’Hearn 1b 1 0 0 0 Mercado rf 2 0 0 0
J.Means 3b 2 0 0 0 W.Admes ss 2 1 1 0
N.Lopez ss 1 0 0 0 Gilarte 2b 2 0 0 0
N.Lftin cf 3 0 1 1 K.Hiura 1b 3 0 1 2
Bnntndi lf 1 0 0 0 J.Parra 1b 0 0 0 0
M.Mssey 2b 3 0 0 0 Pterson 3b 1 0 0 0
S.Perez dh 2 0 0 0 Arinamo 3b 2 0 1 0
B.McNir dh 1 0 0 0 Brsseau ss 3 1 1 0
S.Mtias ph 1 0 0 0 Pastran 3b 1 0 0 0
H.Dzier 1b 1 0 0 0 Br.Diaz c 2 2 1 2
Glnnnng ss 2 1 0 0 Chourio cf 3 0 0 0
M.Tylor cf 2 0 1 0 Frnndez lf 1 0 0 0
K.Isbel cf 0 1 0 0 J.Avina rf 3 0 0 0
N.Eaton lf 1 0 0 0 T.Dston cf 1 0 1 1
Olvares rf 2 0 0 0 Qui.Low dh 2 0 0 0
Jo.Rave rf 0 1 0 0 Nicasia dh 1 0 1 0
E.Rvera 3b 2 0 0 0
Cropley c 1 0 0 0
Gllgher c 1 0 0 0
L.Prter 1b 2 1 2 2
Kansas City 000 000 040 4
Milwaukee 022 000 01(x) 5

E_Lopez (2). DP_Kansas City 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Loftin (1), Porter (1), Adames (2). HR_Diaz (1). SB_Areinamo (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Hernandez 2 2-3 5 4 4 2 3
Phillips 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Clarke 1 0 0 0 1 2
Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 3
Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brentz 1 0 0 0 1 1
Willeman L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 1 2
Milwaukee
Houser 6 2 0 0 0 4
Hader 1 0 0 0 0 2
Williams 1-3 0 3 3 3 1
Cruz W, 1-0, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Cousins S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Barlow, Willeman.

Balk_Williams.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Kellen Martin;.

T_2:47. A_2399

Top Stories