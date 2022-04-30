Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Brewers bring 1-0 series lead over Cubs into game 2

The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Chicago Cubs (8-12, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (13-7, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (1-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (1-0, 2.20 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -164, Cubs +141; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago Cubs with a 1-0 series lead.

Milwaukee has a 13-7 record overall and a 6-3 record at home. The Brewers are 5-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago is 8-12 overall and 4-6 in home games. Cubs hitters have a collective .338 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in MLB play.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen is fourth on the Brewers with a .264 batting average, and has four doubles, two home runs, six walks and 10 RBI. Willy Adames is 11-for-39 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Seiya Suzuki has five doubles and four home runs while hitting .292 for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 9-for-31 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .231 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Cubs: 2-8, .228 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by three runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Brewers: Victor Caratini: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

Cubs: Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|6 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOL -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories