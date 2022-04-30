Brewers bring 1-0 series lead over Cubs into game 2

Chicago Cubs (8-12, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (13-7, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (1-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (1-0, 2.20 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -164, Cubs +141; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago Cubs with a 1-0 series lead.

Milwaukee has a 13-7 record overall and a 6-3 record at home. The Brewers are 5-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago is 8-12 overall and 4-6 in home games. Cubs hitters have a collective .338 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in MLB play.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen is fourth on the Brewers with a .264 batting average, and has four doubles, two home runs, six walks and 10 RBI. Willy Adames is 11-for-39 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Seiya Suzuki has five doubles and four home runs while hitting .292 for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 9-for-31 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .231 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Cubs: 2-8, .228 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Victor Caratini: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

Cubs: Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.