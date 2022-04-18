Brunson, Kleber lead Mavericks past Jazz; series even at 1-1

DALLAS (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 41 points, Maxi Kleber had 25 with eight of Dallas’ playoff-record 22 made 3-points and the Mavericks, without superstar Luka Doncic, evened up their first-round series with a 110-104 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 2 on Monday night.

The Mavericks, in danger of dropping the first two games after opening the playoffs with home-court advantage for the first time since their NBA title 11 years ago, overcame a 10-point deficit after halftime.

Kleber was 8 of 11 from beyond the arc when the Mavs needed them the most. His 3-pointer with 4:21 put Dallas ahead to stay at 99-98, and he then added another on the next possession.

Game 3 is Thursday night in Utah, where Dallas has lost its last 11 games.

Donovan Mitchell had 34 points for Utah, while Bojan Bogdanovic had 25 and Jordan Clarkson 21. Rudy Gobert had eight points and 17 rebounds.

76ERS 112, RAPTORS 97

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid took his lumps and powered his way to 31 points and 11 rebounds, Tyrese Maxey had 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as Philadelphia beat Toronto for a 2-0 lead in the first-round series.

Tobias Harris had 20 points and 10 rebounds and James Harden scored 14 points for Philadelphia.

Game 3 in the Eastern Conference series is Wednesday in Toronto.

The Raptors trailed by 27 points but showed some life in the fourth cutting it to 11 at one point.

OG Anunoby led the Raptors with 26 points. Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet each had 20.

