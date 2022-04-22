Trending:
Camargo leads Phillies against the Brewers after 4-hit performance

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Milwaukee Brewers (8-5, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (4-8, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-1, 11.57 ERA, 2.29 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (0-0, 10.13 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, one strikeout)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -125, Brewers +107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Milwaukee Brewers after Johan Camargo had four hits against the Rockies on Wednesday.

Philadelphia has a 4-8 record overall and a 3-3 record in home games. The Phillies have the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play at .251.

Milwaukee is 8-5 overall and 5-2 in home games. The Brewers have a 6-1 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has four doubles, three home runs and six RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 6-for-41 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew McCutchen has three doubles for the Brewers. Rowdy Tellez is 7-for-30 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 2-8, .243 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .209 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Didi Gregorius: day-to-day (hand), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Odubel Herrera: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

