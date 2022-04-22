On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Camp Nou breaks own record for women’s game with 91,648 fans

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 2:42 pm
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Camp Nou broke its own world record for a women’s soccer match on Friday when more than 91,600 fans reveled in Barcelona’s 5-1 rout of Wolfsburg in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League semifinal.

The 91,648 spectators counted by club officials surpassed the 91,553 who turned out to see Barcelona beat Real Madrid in March. Previously, the record for a women’s game was 90,185 for the 1999 Women’s World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl.

Alexia Putellas led Barcelona with a brace. The Ballon d’Or winner was one of four goal-scorers for Barcelona in the first half before she earned and converted a late penalty to give her a competition-leading 10 goals.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Top Stories