Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Campazzo suspended for Game 1 following shoving incident

The Associated Press
April 13, 2022 7:54 pm
1 min read
      

DENVER (AP) — The NBA has suspended Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo for Game 1 of a first-round playoff series against Golden State for a shoving incident in the regular season finale.

Campazzo forcefully pushed down Los Angeles Lakers guard Wayne Ellington in the second quarter Sunday. Campazzo was assessed a flagrant foul 2 and ejected from the game.

The NBA also announced Wednesday that Ellington received a $20,000 fine for what the league said was escalating the incident by posting a threatening comment on social media after the game.

Campazzo will sit out when the Nuggets begin their series Saturday at Chase Center against the Warriors. He averaged 5.1 points, 3.4 assists and 18.2 minutes this season.

        Insight by Contrast Security: Cyber threats have posed interesting challenges and opportunities to both the private and public sectors. But what are the best practices when implementing new risk management solutions? Find out during this exclusive webinar.

“It’s unfortunate,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after practice. “Facu sent me a message the other day apologizing for what happened in that Laker game.”

Campazzo helped the Nuggets beat Portland in the postseason a year ago, before they were swept by Phoenix.

“He’s definitely a guy that we could throw into any series and trust him,” Malone said. “Obviously, with the league’s ruling now that won’t be the case for Game 1.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|20 CARES Act Webinar
4|20 Security vs. Compliance: Can You Have...
4|20 Assessment: The Key to Cloud Success
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories