Cardinals face the Marlins leading series 1-0

The Associated Press
April 20, 2022 2:41 am
St. Louis Cardinals (6-3) vs. Miami Marlins (4-5)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-0, 2.61 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Miami Marlins.

Miami had a 67-95 record overall and a 42-39 record in home games last season. The Marlins averaged 7.7 hits per game last season and totaled 158 home runs.

St. Louis went 90-72 overall and 45-36 in road games a season ago. The Cardinals slugged .412 with a .313 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Marlins: Avisail Garcia: day-to-day (stomach), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

