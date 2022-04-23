Castellanos leads New York City FC against Toronto

Toronto FC (3-2-2, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (2-3-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

, ; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NYCFC -285, Toronto FC +754, Draw +406; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Valentin Castellanos leads New York City FC into a matchup with Toronto after scoring four goals against Real Salt Lake.

NYCFC is 1-2-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. NYCFC is fifth in the Eastern Conference drawing 41 corner kicks, averaging 6.8 per game.

Toronto is 3-2-0 in conference matchups. Toronto ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 11 goals led by Jesus Jimenez with four.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. Toronto won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos has four goals for NYCFC. Thiago has three goals.

Jimenez has scored four goals for Toronto. Alejandro Pozuelo has two goals and two assists.

SEASON SO FAR: NYCFC: Averaging 1.8 goals, 6.7 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Toronto: Averaging 1.6 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Maxi Moralez (injured), Maxime Chanot (injured), Anton Tinnerholm (injured).

Toronto: Jayden Nelson (injured), Ralph Priso (injured), Noble Okello (injured), Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

