Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

CF Montreal aims to extend win streak in matchup with the Philadelphia Union

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 2:03 am
1 min read
      

CF Montreal (3-3-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (5-1-1, first in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -155, Montreal +426, Draw +285; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal will attempt to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory over the Philadelphia Union.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book highlights what has worked, what has not and how government is evolving from a get-to-the-cloud perspective to a right-cloud-use model.

The Union are 4-1-0 in conference play. The Union rank second in the Eastern Conference with 11 goals led by Daniel Gazdag with four.

Montreal is 2-3-1 in Eastern Conference games. Montreal has a 3-1 record in matches decided by one goal.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Union won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gazdag has scored four goals for the Union. Cory Burke has two goals.

Djordje Mihailovic has scored four goals with two assists for Montreal. Romell Quioto has three goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Union: Averaging 1.6 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

Montreal: Averaging 1.9 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Sergio Santos (injured).

        Read more: Sports News

Montreal: Tomas Giraldo (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured), Mason Toye (injured), Bjorn Johnsen (injured), Samuel Piette (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|28 2022 Columbus Virtual CISO Roundtable
4|28 Virtual OARnet VMware Education Day
4|28 Build a More Secure Future with Google...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories