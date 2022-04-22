CF Montreal aims to extend win streak in matchup with the Philadelphia Union

CF Montreal (3-3-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (5-1-1, first in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -155, Montreal +426, Draw +285; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal will attempt to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory over the Philadelphia Union.

The Union are 4-1-0 in conference play. The Union rank second in the Eastern Conference with 11 goals led by Daniel Gazdag with four.

Montreal is 2-3-1 in Eastern Conference games. Montreal has a 3-1 record in matches decided by one goal.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Union won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gazdag has scored four goals for the Union. Cory Burke has two goals.

Djordje Mihailovic has scored four goals with two assists for Montreal. Romell Quioto has three goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Union: Averaging 1.6 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

Montreal: Averaging 1.9 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Sergio Santos (injured).

Montreal: Tomas Giraldo (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured), Mason Toye (injured), Bjorn Johnsen (injured), Samuel Piette (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

