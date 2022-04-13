On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Champions League Glance

The Associated Press
April 13, 2022 5:03 pm
< a min read
      
(Home teams listed first)

All Times EDT

QUARTERFINALS
First leg
Tuesday, April 5

Benfica (Portugal) 1, Liverpool (England) 3

Manchester City (England) 1, Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0

Wednesday, April 6

Chelsea (England) 1, Real Madrid (Spain) 3

Villarreal (Spain) 1, Bayern Munich (Germany) 0

        Insight by Veritas: Federal systems house troves of data that make them likely ransomware targets: personally identifiable information, financial records, and highly classified files. CISA, DISA and FHFA share tips on how to make agency systems less desirable targets.
Second leg
Tuesday, April 12

Bayern Munich (Germany) 1, Villarreal (Spain) 1, Villarreal advanced on 2-1 aggregate

Real Madrid (Spain) 2, Chelsea (England) 3, Real Madrid advanced on 5-4 aggregate

Wednesday, April 13

Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0, Manchester City (England) 0, Manchester City advanced on 1-0 aggregate

Liverpool (England) 3, Benfica (Portugal) 3, Liverpool advanced on 6-4 aggregate

SEMIFINALS
First leg
Tuesday, April 26, or Wednesday, April 27

Liverpool vs. Villarreal, 3 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Second leg
Tuesday, May 3, or Wednesday, May 4

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.

Villarreal vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, May 28
At Saint-Denis, France

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|20 CARES Act Webinar
4|20 Security vs. Compliance: Can You Have...
4|20 Assessment: The Key to Cloud Success
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories