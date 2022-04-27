On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Champions League Glance

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022 4:58 pm
< a min read
      
(Home teams listed first)

All Times EDT

QUARTERFINALS
First leg
Tuesday, April 5

Benfica (Portugal) 1, Liverpool (England) 3

Manchester City (England) 1, Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0

Wednesday, April 6

Chelsea (England) 1, Real Madrid (Spain) 3

Villarreal (Spain) 1, Bayern Munich (Germany) 0

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!
Second leg
Tuesday, April 12

Bayern Munich (Germany) 1, Villarreal (Spain) 1, Villarreal advanced on 2-1 aggregate

Real Madrid (Spain) 2, Chelsea (England) 3, Real Madrid advanced on 5-4 aggregate

Wednesday, April 13

Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0, Manchester City (England) 0, Manchester City advanced on 1-0 aggregate

Liverpool (England) 3, Benfica (Portugal) 3, Liverpool advanced on 6-4 aggregate

SEMIFINALS
First leg
Tuesday, April 26

Manchester City (England) 4, Real Madrid (Spain) 3

Wednesday, April 27

Liverpool (England) 2, Villarreal (Spain) 0

Second leg
Tuesday, May 3

Villarreal (Spain) vs. Liverpool (England), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Manchester City (England), 3 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, May 28
At Saint-Denis, France

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|4 2022 - FAR Supplement - DOLAR -...
5|4 Effective Virtual Engagement with...
5|4 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories