Charlotte FC 0, Colorado 0

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 11:21 pm
Charlotte FC 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Charlotte FC, Kristijan Kahlina, George Marks; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clinton Irwin.

Yellow Cards_Alcivar, Charlotte FC, 44th; Corujo, Charlotte FC, 53rd; Ortiz, Charlotte FC, 63rd; Lewis, Colorado, 66th.

Referee_Ismir Pekmic. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Ian McKay, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Drew Fischer.

___

Lineups

Charlotte FC_Kristijan Kahlina; Guzman Corujo, Christian Fuchs, Jaylin Lindsey, Joseph Mora; Jordy Alcivar (Sergio Ruiz, 69th), Brandt Bronico, Alan Franco (Derrick Jones, 90th); Cristian Ortiz (Benjamin Bender, 69th), Daniel Rios (McKinze Gaines, 90th), Karol Swiderski.

Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Steven Beitashour, Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty, Gustavo Vallecilla (Lucas Esteves, 60th); Michael Barrios (Gyasi Zardes, 60th), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Max, 85th), Jack Price (Collen Warner, 44th); Diego Rubio, Andre Shinyashiki (Jonathan Lewis, 60th).

