Charlotte FC takes road losing streak into game against the Colorado Rapids

Charlotte FC (3-5-0, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (2-3-2, 10th in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -184, Charlotte FC +521, Draw +303; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC hits the road against the Colorado Rapids looking to break a four-game road skid.

The Rapids are 2-0-1 at home. The Rapids rank ninth in the Western Conference allowing only 11 goals.

Charlotte is 0-4-0 on the road. Karol Swiderski leads the 10th-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with four goals. Charlotte has scored eight.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Rubio has four goals and one assist for the Rapids. Mark Anthony Kaye has two goals.

Swiderski has scored four goals for Charlotte. Adam Edouard Armour has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Rapids: Averaging 1.3 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Charlotte: Averaging 1.0 goal, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Oliver Larraz (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Braian Galvan (injured).

Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (injured), Christopher Hegardt (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

