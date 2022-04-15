Charlotte FC visits the New England Revolution after shutout victory

Charlotte FC (3-4-0, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (1-4-1, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -179, Charlotte FC +459, Draw +321; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Atlanta United 1-0, Charlotte FC plays the New England Revolution.

The Revolution are 0-3-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Revolution are 1-3 in games decided by one goal.

Charlotte is 3-3-0 against Eastern Conference teams. Karol Swiderski paces the 10th-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with four goals. Charlotte has scored seven.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. Charlotte won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carles Gil has scored three goals with one assist for the Revolution. Jozy Altidore has one goal.

Swiderski has scored four goals for Charlotte. Jordy Alcivar has one goal and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: Revolution: Averaging 1.3 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks through six games while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

Charlotte: Averaging 1.0 goal, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Matt Turner (injured), Gustavo Bou (injured).

Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (injured), Christopher Hegardt (injured), Christian Makoun (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

