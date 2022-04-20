Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chest bumps for charity: Vols coach makes best of suspension

The Associated Press
April 20, 2022 6:32 pm
1 min read
      

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A University of Tennessee fraternity used baseball coach Tony Vitello’s suspension for chest-bumping an umpire as a chance to raise money Wednesday for an organization serving active military members and veterans.

Vitello offered a chest bump to anyone who had $2 to donate to the Wounded Warriors Project.

The popular coach already was scheduled to appear at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon event on campus where participants could throw at a dunk tank as well.

“After what transpired last weekend, we thought it would be kind of a funny gag if he gave some chest bumps to students,” said fraternity chapter secretary and event organizer Gerard Tavoleti. “He thought it was a funny little gag, so he obliged to our request.”

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book highlights what has worked, what has not and how government is evolving from a get-to-the-cloud perspective to a right-cloud-use model.

The NCAA suspended Vitello for four games for chest-bumping third-base umpire Jeffrey Macias during a confrontation in the first inning of the Vols’ game against Alabama last Saturday. Vitello will return to the dugout Sunday at Florida.

Vitello chest-bumped about 10 students during the 10-20 minutes he was at the event and successfully dunked a fraternity member — though it took him more than one throw. Football coach Josh Huepel needed just one throw to do the same. The chest bumps and dunk tank raised more than $1,000.

During his two-game suspension in 2018, Vitello raised money for another charity by hosting a pizza party and lemonade stand outside Lindsay Nelson Stadium while the Vols were playing Vanderbilt inside.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|27 AFCEA Las Vegas Chapter Tech &...
4|27 Actuarial Process Optimization:...
4|27 Intro to Trifacta: The Data Engineering...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories