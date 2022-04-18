Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 2

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|4
|12
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.195
|J.Lowe dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.182
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.423
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.120
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.048
|Phillips rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|d-Margot ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.355
|Walls ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.167
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|1
|12
|
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Suzuki rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Gomes dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|a-Villar ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.450
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.242
|Hermosillo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Heyward ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|c-Frazier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Ortega cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.345
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Tampa Bay
|000
|110
|000_2
|6
|1
|Chicago
|020
|000
|11x_4
|7
|0
a-walked for Gomes in the 7th. b- for Hermosillo in the 7th. c-popped out for Heyward in the 7th. d-grounded out for Phillips in the 9th.
E_Walls (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 4. HR_Wisdom (1), off McClanahan; Schwindel (2), off Guerra. RBIs_Choi (8), J.Lowe (2), Wisdom 2 (8), Happ (6), Schwindel (5). SB_J.Lowe (1), Phillips (2). CS_Díaz (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Zunino); Chicago 2 (Schwindel, Hoerner). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 7; Chicago 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Kiermaier. GIDP_Arozarena, Contreras.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (B.Lowe, Walls, Choi); Chicago 1 (Schwindel, Hoerner, Schwindel).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan
|6
|
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|80
|2.40
|Adam, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|2.70
|Springs
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Guerra
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|9.00
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|90
|6.08
|K.Thompson, W, 2-0
|3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|39
|0.00
|Robertson, S, 4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Springs 2-1, K.Thompson 2-0. HBP_Adam (Suzuki). WP_McClanahan.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:43. A_26,615 (41,649).
