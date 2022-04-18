Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 2

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 6 2 4 12 B.Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .195 J.Lowe dh 4 1 2 1 0 2 .182 Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Choi 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .423 Díaz 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .242 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .120 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .048 Phillips rf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .190 d-Margot ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .355 Walls ss 1 0 0 0 2 0 .167

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 7 4 1 12 Madrigal 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .281 Contreras c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Schwindel 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .256 Suzuki rf 3 2 2 0 0 0 .429 Gomes dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .333 a-Villar ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 1 .450 Wisdom 3b 3 1 1 2 0 2 .242 Hermosillo cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 b-Heyward ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 c-Frazier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .158 Ortega cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .158 Happ lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .345 Hoerner ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .219

Tampa Bay 000 110 000_2 6 1 Chicago 020 000 11x_4 7 0

a-walked for Gomes in the 7th. b- for Hermosillo in the 7th. c-popped out for Heyward in the 7th. d-grounded out for Phillips in the 9th.

E_Walls (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 4. HR_Wisdom (1), off McClanahan; Schwindel (2), off Guerra. RBIs_Choi (8), J.Lowe (2), Wisdom 2 (8), Happ (6), Schwindel (5). SB_J.Lowe (1), Phillips (2). CS_Díaz (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Zunino); Chicago 2 (Schwindel, Hoerner). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 7; Chicago 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Kiermaier. GIDP_Arozarena, Contreras.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (B.Lowe, Walls, Choi); Chicago 1 (Schwindel, Hoerner, Schwindel).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McClanahan 6 4 2 1 0 9 80 2.40 Adam, L, 0-1 1-3 0 1 1 1 1 18 2.70 Springs 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00 Guerra 1 2 1 1 0 1 18 9.00

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendricks 4 1-3 5 2 2 2 6 90 6.08 K.Thompson, W, 2-0 3 2-3 1 0 0 1 5 39 0.00 Robertson, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Springs 2-1, K.Thompson 2-0. HBP_Adam (Suzuki). WP_McClanahan.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:43. A_26,615 (41,649).

