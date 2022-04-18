Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 2

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|J.Lowe dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Suzuki rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gomes dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Phillips rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hermosillo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ortega cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|110
|000
|—
|2
|Chicago
|020
|000
|11x
|—
|4
E_Walls (3). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 4. HR_Wisdom (1), Schwindel (2). SB_J.Lowe (1), Phillips (2).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McClanahan
|6
|
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|Adam L,0-1
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Springs
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guerra
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hendricks
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|K.Thompson W,2-0
|3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Robertson S,4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Adam (Suzuki). WP_McClanahan.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:43. A_26,615 (41,649).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.