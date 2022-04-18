Trending:
Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 2

The Associated Press
April 18, 2022 10:40 pm
Tampa Bay Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 30 4 7 4
B.Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 Madrigal 2b 4 0 2 0
J.Lowe dh 4 1 2 1 Contreras c 4 0 0 0
Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0 Schwindel 1b 4 1 1 1
Choi 1b 4 0 1 1 Suzuki rf 3 2 2 0
Díaz 3b 4 0 2 0 Gomes dh 2 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 Villar ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 Wisdom 3b 3 1 1 2
Phillips rf 3 1 1 0 Hermosillo cf 2 0 0 0
Margot ph 1 0 0 0 Heyward ph 0 0 0 0
Walls ss 1 0 0 0 Frazier ph 1 0 0 0
Ortega cf 0 0 0 0
Happ lf 3 0 1 1
Hoerner ss 3 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 110 000 2
Chicago 020 000 11x 4

E_Walls (3). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 4. HR_Wisdom (1), Schwindel (2). SB_J.Lowe (1), Phillips (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
McClanahan 6 4 2 1 0 9
Adam L,0-1 1-3 0 1 1 1 1
Springs 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Guerra 1 2 1 1 0 1
Chicago
Hendricks 4 1-3 5 2 2 2 6
K.Thompson W,2-0 3 2-3 1 0 0 1 5
Robertson S,4-4 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Adam (Suzuki). WP_McClanahan.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:43. A_26,615 (41,649).

