Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 2

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|4
|2
|4
|
|Frazier dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Villar ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Hoerner ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.368
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Hermosillo cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|a-Ortega ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.471
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.048
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|2
|10
|2
|4
|7
|
|Joe dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.130
|Bryant lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.360
|Cron 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.320
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.087
|McMahon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.188
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Chicago
|300
|002
|000_5
|10
|1
|Colorado
|000
|020
|000_2
|10
|2
a-grounded out for Hermosillo in the 9th.
E_Villar (1), Díaz (1), Iglesias (1). LOB_Chicago 4, Colorado 12. 2B_Suzuki (1), Villar (1), Gomes (2), Cron (1). HR_Schwindel (1), off Freeland. RBIs_Schwindel 2 (3), Suzuki (10), Happ (5), Cron (6), McMahon (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 0 (Happ 2, Gomes, Wisdom); Colorado 5 (Rodgers 2, Cron, Iglesias, Díaz 2). RISP_Chicago 4 for 9; Colorado 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Cron. LIDP_Gomes. GIDP_Madrigal, Villar, Wisdom, Happ, Iglesias.
DP_Chicago 1 (Villar, Madrigal, Schwindel); Colorado 5 (McMahon, Rodgers, Cron; Blackmon, Cron, Blackmon; Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron; Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron; Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|80
|1.93
|Roberts
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|19
|0.00
|Thompson, W, 1-0
|3
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|45
|0.00
|Givens, S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.70
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 0-2
|5
|1-3
|9
|5
|5
|2
|1
|73
|10.00
|Goudeau
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Lawrence
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Kinley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Roberts 2-2, Thompson 3-0, Goudeau 2-0. HBP_Freeland (Hermosillo).
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:02. A_24,444 (50,445).
