Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 2

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 10 4 2 4 Frazier dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .154 Madrigal 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .158 Villar ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .273 Hoerner ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Schwindel 1b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .286 Suzuki rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .368 Gomes c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .375 Hermosillo cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000 a-Ortega ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Happ lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .471 Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .048

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 2 10 2 4 7 Joe dh 5 0 2 0 0 1 .333 Blackmon rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .130 Bryant lf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .360 Cron 1b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .320 Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .087 McMahon 3b 2 0 0 1 2 0 .188 Díaz c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Daza cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .500

Chicago 300 002 000_5 10 1 Colorado 000 020 000_2 10 2

a-grounded out for Hermosillo in the 9th.

E_Villar (1), Díaz (1), Iglesias (1). LOB_Chicago 4, Colorado 12. 2B_Suzuki (1), Villar (1), Gomes (2), Cron (1). HR_Schwindel (1), off Freeland. RBIs_Schwindel 2 (3), Suzuki (10), Happ (5), Cron (6), McMahon (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 0 (Happ 2, Gomes, Wisdom); Colorado 5 (Rodgers 2, Cron, Iglesias, Díaz 2). RISP_Chicago 4 for 9; Colorado 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Cron. LIDP_Gomes. GIDP_Madrigal, Villar, Wisdom, Happ, Iglesias.

DP_Chicago 1 (Villar, Madrigal, Schwindel); Colorado 5 (McMahon, Rodgers, Cron; Blackmon, Cron, Blackmon; Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron; Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron; Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Steele 4 1-3 5 2 2 2 4 80 1.93 Roberts 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 19 0.00 Thompson, W, 1-0 3 1-3 3 0 0 0 1 45 0.00 Givens, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 2.70

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland, L, 0-2 5 1-3 9 5 5 2 1 73 10.00 Goudeau 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 15 0.00 Lawrence 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Roberts 2-2, Thompson 3-0, Goudeau 2-0. HBP_Freeland (Hermosillo).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:02. A_24,444 (50,445).

