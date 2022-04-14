Trending:
Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 2

The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 11:58 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 10 4 Totals 37 2 10 2
Frazier dh 3 0 0 0 Joe dh 5 0 2 0
Madrigal 2b 4 1 2 0 Blackmon rf 4 1 0 0
Villar ss 4 1 2 0 Bryant lf 5 1 2 0
Hoerner ss 0 0 0 0 Cron 1b 5 0 2 1
Schwindel 1b 4 2 2 2 Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0
Suzuki rf 4 0 1 1 McMahon 3b 2 0 0 1
Gomes c 4 1 2 0 Díaz c 4 0 1 0
Hermosillo cf 1 0 0 0 Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0
Ortega ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Daza cf 4 0 2 0
Happ lf 4 0 1 1
Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0
Chicago 300 002 000 5
Colorado 000 020 000 2

E_Villar (1), Díaz (1), Iglesias (1). DP_Chicago 1, Colorado 5. LOB_Chicago 4, Colorado 12. 2B_Suzuki (1), Villar (1), Gomes (2), Cron (1). HR_Schwindel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Steele 4 1-3 5 2 2 2 4
Roberts 1-3 1 0 0 2 0
Thompson W,1-0 3 1-3 3 0 0 0 1
Givens S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Colorado
Freeland L,0-2 5 1-3 9 5 5 2 1
Goudeau 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Lawrence 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Freeland (Hermosillo).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:02. A_24,444 (50,445).

Top Stories