Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 4

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 10 4 4 9 Wong 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .200 Adames ss 5 0 2 1 0 2 .400 Yelich lf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .000 McCutchen dh 5 1 2 0 0 0 .400 Tellez 1b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .500 Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Narváez c 0 0 0 0 1 0 — a-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Caratini c 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Cain cf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .333 Peterson 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000 b-Brosseau ph-3b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 5 8 5 4 7 Ortega dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000 c-Frazier ph-dh 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000 Madrigal 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Contreras c 3 1 0 0 0 1 .000 Happ lf 4 0 3 2 0 0 .750 Schwindel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Suzuki rf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .500 Heyward cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .500 Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .000 Hoerner ss 3 1 1 2 0 1 .333

Milwaukee 000 100 210_4 10 0 Chicago 000 030 20x_5 8 0

a-grounded out for Narváez in the 6th. b-walked for Peterson in the 7th. c-doubled for Ortega in the 7th.

LOB_Milwaukee 9, Chicago 6. 2B_McCutchen (1), Cain (1), Adames (1), Caratini (1), Happ 2 (2), Frazier (1). HR_Hoerner (1), off Burnes. RBIs_Cain 2 (2), Adames (1), Yelich (1), Wisdom (1), Hoerner 2 (2), Happ 2 (2). SB_Peterson (1). CS_Ortega (1). SF_Yelich, Cain, Wisdom.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 6 (Cain, Yelich, Peterson 2, McCutchen, Brosseau); Chicago 3 (Wisdom 2, Schwindel). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 10; Chicago 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Cain, Madrigal. GIDP_Taylor, Adames, Schwindel.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez); Chicago 2 (Wisdom, Madrigal, Schwindel; Hoerner, Madrigal, Schwindel).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Burnes 5 4 3 3 3 4 83 5.40 Ashby, L, 0-1 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 1 41 5.40 Cousins 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 27 6.75

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendricks 5 1-3 5 1 1 3 7 83 1.69 Norris, H, 1 1 1 2 2 1 0 21 18.00 Martin, W, 1-0 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 0.00 Wick, H, 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 19 13.50 Givens, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00 Robertson, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Cousins 1-1, Norris 1-0, Martin 2-2, Givens 1-0. HBP_Hendricks (Narváez), Cousins (Contreras).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:18. A_35,112 (41,649).

