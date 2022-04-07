Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 4

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|4
|9
|
|Wong 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.400
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.000
|McCutchen dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Narváez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|a-Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Caratini c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Cain cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.333
|Peterson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|b-Brosseau ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|5
|8
|5
|4
|7
|
|Ortega dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|c-Frazier ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.750
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Suzuki rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.500
|Heyward cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.000
|Hoerner ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.333
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|210_4
|10
|0
|Chicago
|000
|030
|20x_5
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Narváez in the 6th. b-walked for Peterson in the 7th. c-doubled for Ortega in the 7th.
LOB_Milwaukee 9, Chicago 6. 2B_McCutchen (1), Cain (1), Adames (1), Caratini (1), Happ 2 (2), Frazier (1). HR_Hoerner (1), off Burnes. RBIs_Cain 2 (2), Adames (1), Yelich (1), Wisdom (1), Hoerner 2 (2), Happ 2 (2). SB_Peterson (1). CS_Ortega (1). SF_Yelich, Cain, Wisdom.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 6 (Cain, Yelich, Peterson 2, McCutchen, Brosseau); Chicago 3 (Wisdom 2, Schwindel). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 10; Chicago 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Cain, Madrigal. GIDP_Taylor, Adames, Schwindel.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez); Chicago 2 (Wisdom, Madrigal, Schwindel; Hoerner, Madrigal, Schwindel).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|83
|5.40
|Ashby, L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|41
|5.40
|Cousins
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|27
|6.75
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks
|5
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|83
|1.69
|Norris, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|21
|18.00
|Martin, W, 1-0
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Wick, H, 1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|13.50
|Givens, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Robertson, S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Cousins 1-1, Norris 1-0, Martin 2-2, Givens 1-0. HBP_Hendricks (Narváez), Cousins (Contreras).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:18. A_35,112 (41,649).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.