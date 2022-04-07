Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 4

|Milwaukee
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|29
|5
|8
|5
|Wong 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Ortega dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Frazier ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCutchen dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Narváez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Caratini c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Cain cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Hoerner ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Peterson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|210
|—
|4
|Chicago
|000
|030
|20x
|—
|5
DP_Milwaukee 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Milwaukee 9, Chicago 6. 2B_McCutchen (1), Cain (1), Adames (1), Caratini (1), Happ 2 (2), Frazier (1). HR_Hoerner (1). SB_Peterson (1). SF_Yelich (1), Cain (1), Wisdom (1).
|Milwaukee
|Burnes
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Ashby L,0-1
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Cousins
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Chicago
|Hendricks
|5
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Norris H,1
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Martin W,1-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wick H,1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Givens H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robertson S,1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Norris pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Hendricks (Narváez), Cousins (Contreras).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:18. A_35,112 (41,649).
