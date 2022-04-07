Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 4

Milwaukee Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 10 4 Totals 29 5 8 5 Wong 2b 5 1 1 0 Ortega dh 2 0 0 0 Adames ss 5 0 2 1 Frazier ph-dh 1 1 1 0 Yelich lf 3 0 0 1 Madrigal 2b 3 0 0 0 McCutchen dh 5 1 2 0 Contreras c 3 1 0 0 Tellez 1b 4 1 2 0 Happ lf 4 0 3 2 Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0 Schwindel 1b 4 0 0 0 Narváez c 0 0 0 0 Suzuki rf 2 1 1 0 Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 Heyward cf 4 1 2 0 Caratini c 1 0 1 0 Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 1 Cain cf 3 1 1 2 Hoerner ss 3 1 1 2 Peterson 3b 1 0 0 0 Brosseau ph-3b 1 0 0 0

Milwaukee 000 100 210 — 4 Chicago 000 030 20x — 5

DP_Milwaukee 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Milwaukee 9, Chicago 6. 2B_McCutchen (1), Cain (1), Adames (1), Caratini (1), Happ 2 (2), Frazier (1). HR_Hoerner (1). SB_Peterson (1). SF_Yelich (1), Cain (1), Wisdom (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee Burnes 5 4 3 3 3 4 Ashby L,0-1 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 1 Cousins 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2

Chicago Hendricks 5 1-3 5 1 1 3 7 Norris H,1 1 1 2 2 1 0 Martin W,1-0 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Wick H,1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Givens H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Robertson S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1

Norris pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Hendricks (Narváez), Cousins (Contreras).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:18. A_35,112 (41,649).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.