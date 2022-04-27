Trending:
Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 3

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022 11:46 pm
Chicago Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 6 11 6 Totals 38 3 8 3
Ortega dh 4 1 1 0 Albies 2b 5 0 0 0
Suzuki rf 5 1 2 1 Olson 1b 4 1 1 0
Happ lf 2 1 1 1 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0
Contreras c 4 1 1 1 Ozuna lf 5 0 0 0
Schwindel 1b 5 0 1 0 d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 1
Wisdom 3b 4 2 1 2 Dickerson dh 5 1 2 0
Heyward cf 3 0 1 0 Duvall cf 5 1 2 0
Gomes ph 1 0 0 0 Demeritte rf 3 0 0 0
Hermosillo cf 0 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 0 1 2
Madrigal 2b 5 0 2 1
Hoerner ss 5 0 1 0
Chicago 012 000 000 3 6
Atlanta 000 010 020 0 3

DP_Chicago 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_Chicago 10, Atlanta 11. 2B_Ortega (4), Suzuki (5), Madrigal (3), Contreras (6), Olson (9). HR_Wisdom (3). SF_Happ (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Leiter Jr. 2 2 0 0 1 0
Thompson 3 3 1 1 2 3
Effross H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Martin H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Givens BS,1-2 2-3 3 2 2 1 2
Robertson W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Wick S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Atlanta
Morton 2 1-3 4 3 3 4 1
Chavez 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3
McHugh 2 2 0 0 0 1
Minter 1 0 0 0 1 1
Woods 1 0 0 0 1 1
Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Matzek L,0-1 2-3 3 3 2 0 2
Thornburg 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Leiter Jr. (d’Arnaud). WP_Morton, McHugh, Matzek.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_4:04. A_30,362 (41,084).

