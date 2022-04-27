Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 3

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|6
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|38
|3
|8
|3
|
|Ortega dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suzuki rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Happ lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ozuna lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwindel 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|
|Dickerson dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Heyward cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Duvall cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Gomes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Demeritte rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hermosillo cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Madrigal 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hoerner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|012
|000
|000
|3
|—
|6
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|020
|0
|—
|3
DP_Chicago 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_Chicago 10, Atlanta 11. 2B_Ortega (4), Suzuki (5), Madrigal (3), Contreras (6), Olson (9). HR_Wisdom (3). SF_Happ (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Leiter Jr.
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Thompson
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Effross H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Givens BS,1-2
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Robertson W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wick S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morton
|2
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|1
|Chavez
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|McHugh
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Woods
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jansen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Matzek L,0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|Thornburg
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Leiter Jr. (d’Arnaud). WP_Morton, McHugh, Matzek.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_4:04. A_30,362 (41,084).
