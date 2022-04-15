On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago Cubs owners end interest in buying Chelsea

ROB HARRIS
April 15, 2022 7:10 am
< a min read
      

The owners of the Chicago Cubs have decided to end their interest in buying Chelsea, leaving three remaining bids.

The decision was announced after the deadline to submit offers for the Premier League club which is being sold by sanctioned Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

The bid was being led by Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts.

“The Ricketts-Griffin-Gilbert Group has decided, after careful consideration, not to submit a final bid for Chelsea FC,” the group said in a statement. “In the process of finalizing their proposal, it became increasingly clear that certain issues could not be addressed given the unusual dynamics around the sales process. We have great admiration for Chelsea and its fans, and we wish the new owners well.”

        Insight by IBM: Join moderator Tom Temin, Steven Hernandez from the Department of Education and IBM's Koos Lodewijkx and Chris Crummey in this exclusive webinar as they discuss zero trust and cybersecurity.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|21 AFCEA Bethesda April Webinar
4|21 Compliance Gateway Upstream...
4|21 AFCEA Small Business Procurement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories