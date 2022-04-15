Chicago Fire face the LA Galaxy in non-conference action

LA Galaxy (4-2-0, second in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (2-1-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +119, Los Angeles +219, Draw +247; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire and the LA Galaxy square off in non-conference play.

The Fire are 1-0-2 at home. The Fire are first in MLS play allowing only two goals.

The Galaxy are 2-1-0 in road games. The Galaxy have a 3-2 record in one-goal matches.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacper Przybylko has scored two goals for the Fire. Jonathan Bornstein has one goal.

Chicharito has five goals for the Galaxy. Sega Coulibaly has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Fire: Averaging 0.8 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 3.2 corner kicks through six games while allowing 0.3 goals per game.

Galaxy: Averaging 1.5 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Jhon Jader Duran Palacio (injured).

Galaxy: Adam Esparza-Saldana (injured), Jorge Villafana (injured), Douglas Costa (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.