Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago Fire face the LA Galaxy in non-conference action

The Associated Press
April 15, 2022 2:03 am
< a min read
      

LA Galaxy (4-2-0, second in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (2-1-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +119, Los Angeles +219, Draw +247; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire and the LA Galaxy square off in non-conference play.

        Insight by IBM: Join moderator Tom Temin, Steven Hernandez from the Department of Education and IBM's Koos Lodewijkx and Chris Crummey in this exclusive webinar as they discuss zero trust and cybersecurity.

The Fire are 1-0-2 at home. The Fire are first in MLS play allowing only two goals.

The Galaxy are 2-1-0 in road games. The Galaxy have a 3-2 record in one-goal matches.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacper Przybylko has scored two goals for the Fire. Jonathan Bornstein has one goal.

Chicharito has five goals for the Galaxy. Sega Coulibaly has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Fire: Averaging 0.8 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 3.2 corner kicks through six games while allowing 0.3 goals per game.

Galaxy: Averaging 1.5 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Jhon Jader Duran Palacio (injured).

        Read more: Sports News

Galaxy: Adam Esparza-Saldana (injured), Jorge Villafana (injured), Douglas Costa (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|21 AFCEA Bethesda April Webinar
4|21 Compliance Gateway Upstream...
4|21 AFCEA Small Business Procurement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories