Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Angels 0

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|10
|4
|
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Marsh lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robert cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Burger 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Engel rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wade ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fletcher 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Chicago
|100
|030
|00x
|—
|4
E_Walsh (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Chicago 7. 2B_Harrison (2), Engel (2), Pollock (2). HR_Anderson (3), Robert (3). S_McGuire (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suarez L,0-2
|4
|
|8
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Wantz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barria
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Velasquez W,1-2
|5
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Banks
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bummer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Graveman
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hendriks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Suarez pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Barria (Harrison).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Sean Barber; Third, David Rackley.
T_2:55. A_33,762 (40,615).
Copyright
