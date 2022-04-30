On Air: Motley Fool Money
Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Angels 0

The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 8:26 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 0 6 0 Totals 31 4 10 4
Ward rf 4 0 1 0 Anderson ss 4 2 2 1
Marsh lf 4 0 0 0 Robert cf 4 1 1 3
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 Pollock lf 4 0 2 0
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 3 0 1 0
Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 Grandal dh 3 0 1 0
Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0 Burger 3b 4 0 0 0
Suzuki c 3 0 1 0 Engel rf 4 0 1 0
Wade ss 3 0 2 0 McGuire c 3 0 0 0
Fletcher 2b 3 0 1 0 Harrison 2b 2 1 2 0
Los Angeles 000 000 000 0
Chicago 100 030 00x 4

E_Walsh (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Chicago 7. 2B_Harrison (2), Engel (2), Pollock (2). HR_Anderson (3), Robert (3). S_McGuire (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Suarez L,0-2 4 8 4 4 2 4
Wantz 1 0 0 0 0 1
Barria 3 2 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Velasquez W,1-2 5 2-3 4 0 0 0 6
Banks 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bummer 1 0 0 0 0 0
Graveman 1 2 0 0 0 2
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 1 0

Suarez pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Barria (Harrison).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Sean Barber; Third, David Rackley.

T_2:55. A_33,762 (40,615).

Top Stories