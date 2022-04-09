Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 2

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|
|Pollock rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vaughn pr-rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Engel pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Robert cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|E.Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Haase c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sheets dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torkelson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.García ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baddoo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Garneau ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Burger 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|200
|002
|100
|—
|5
|Detroit
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
E_L.García (1). DP_Chicago 3, Detroit 0. LOB_Chicago 5, Detroit 7. 2B_Abreu (1), Harrison (1), Candelario (1). 3B_Harrison (1). HR_Grandal (1). SB_Robert (1). S_Burger (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cease W,1-0
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|8
|López
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Sousa H,1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ruiz H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bummer S,1-1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mize L,0-1
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|0
|2
|J.Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Foley
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Vest
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fulmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Cease pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, López pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Mize pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:11. A_17,469 (41,083).
