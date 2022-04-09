Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 2

Chicago Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 31 2 7 2 Pollock rf 2 0 1 0 Grossman rf 4 0 0 0 Vaughn pr-rf 2 0 1 1 Meadows lf 4 1 2 0 Engel pr-rf 1 0 0 0 Báez ss 4 0 2 0 Robert cf 4 1 2 0 Candelario 3b 4 1 1 1 Abreu 1b 4 2 2 0 Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 Grandal c 4 1 1 2 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 1 E.Jiménez lf 4 0 1 2 Haase c 2 0 0 0 Sheets dh 4 0 0 0 Torkelson 1b 2 0 0 0 L.García ss 4 0 0 0 Baddoo cf 3 0 0 0 Harrison 2b 4 1 2 0 Garneau ph 1 0 0 0 Burger 3b 3 0 0 0

Chicago 200 002 100 — 5 Detroit 000 002 000 — 2

E_L.García (1). DP_Chicago 3, Detroit 0. LOB_Chicago 5, Detroit 7. 2B_Abreu (1), Harrison (1), Candelario (1). 3B_Harrison (1). HR_Grandal (1). SB_Robert (1). S_Burger (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Cease W,1-0 5 2 1 1 3 8 López 1 2 1 1 2 0 Sousa H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Ruiz H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Bummer S,1-1 1 2 0 0 0 3

Detroit Mize L,0-1 5 7 4 4 0 2 J.Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Foley 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 Vest 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Fulmer 1 0 0 0 0 2

Cease pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, López pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Mize pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:11. A_17,469 (41,083).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.