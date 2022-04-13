Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 4

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|6
|
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|France 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Robert cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torrens dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Winker ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jiménez lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|García ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vaughn dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Engel rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Raleigh ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendick 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moore lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Burger 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Frazier ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|100
|020
|001
|—
|4
|Chicago
|040
|000
|20x
|—
|6
DP_Seattle 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Seattle 5, Chicago 6. 2B_Crawford (2), Suárez (2), Anderson (3). HR_France (1), Jiménez (1), Anderson (1), Robert (2).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray L,1-1
|6
|1-3
|10
|6
|6
|2
|4
|Festa
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramirez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keuchel W,1-0
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Crick H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ruiz H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Graveman H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hendriks S,2-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
WP_Ray.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:54. A_12,291 (40,615).
