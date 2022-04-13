Trending:
Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 4

The Associated Press
April 13, 2022 11:08 pm
< a min read
      
Seattle Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 32 6 10 6
Toro 2b 4 0 0 0 Anderson ss 4 1 3 3
France 1b 4 1 1 2 Robert cf 4 1 1 1
Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0
Torrens dh 2 0 1 0 Grandal c 4 0 1 0
Winker ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Jiménez lf 2 1 1 1
Suárez 3b 3 1 1 0 García ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Rodríguez cf 4 0 0 0 Vaughn dh 3 1 2 0
Crawford ss 4 1 3 1 Engel rf 2 0 0 0
Murphy c 3 1 1 0 Harrison 2b 3 1 0 0
Raleigh ph 1 0 0 0 Mendick 2b 0 0 0 0
Moore lf 2 0 1 1 Burger 3b 4 1 2 1
Frazier ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Seattle 100 020 001 4
Chicago 040 000 20x 6

DP_Seattle 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Seattle 5, Chicago 6. 2B_Crawford (2), Suárez (2), Anderson (3). HR_France (1), Jiménez (1), Anderson (1), Robert (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Ray L,1-1 6 1-3 10 6 6 2 4
Festa 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 2 1
Chicago
Keuchel W,1-0 5 6 3 3 0 5
Crick H,2 1 0 0 0 1 1
Ruiz H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Graveman H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hendriks S,2-3 1 2 1 0 0 2

WP_Ray.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:54. A_12,291 (40,615).

