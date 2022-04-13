Trending:
Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners meet in game 2 of series

The Associated Press
April 13, 2022 2:41 am
Seattle Mariners (2-2) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-1)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (1-0, 1.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners.

Chicago went 93-69 overall and 53-28 in home games a season ago. The White Sox pitching staff averaged 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 3.9 runs per game in the 2021 season.

Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 44-37 record on the road last season. The Mariners slugged .385 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.2 home runs per game.

INJURIES: White Sox: A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Giolito: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Mariners: Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

