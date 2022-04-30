On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Cincinnati 2, Toronto FC 1

The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 5:16 pm
< a min read
      
Cincinnati 1 1 2
Toronto FC 0 1 1

First Half_1, Cincinnati, Murphy, 1 (Hagglund), 44th minute.

Second Half_2, Cincinnati, Acosta, 3 (Powell), 52nd; 3, Toronto FC, Jimenez, 7 (O’Neill), 65th.

Goalies_Cincinnati, Roman Celentano, Kenneth Vermeer; Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg.

Yellow Cards_Powell, Cincinnati, 50th; Achara, Toronto FC, 86th.

Referee_Pierre-Luc Lauziere. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Lyes Arfa, Ramy Touchan. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

___

Lineups

Cincinnati_Roman Celentano; Nick Hagglund, Ian Murphy, John Nelson, Alvas Powell; Luciano Acosta (Calvin Harris, 80th), Alvaro Barreal, Haris Medunjanin (Obinna Nwobodo, 71st), Junior Moreno; Dominique Badji (Nick Markanich, 90th), Brenner (Brandon Vazquez, 67th).

Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Chris Mavinga (Ifunanyachi Achara, 29th), Shane O’Neill, Luca Petrasso, Carlos Salcedo; Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo, Kosi Thompson (Ayo Akinola, 74th); Jesus Jimenez, Jayden Nelson (Jordan Perruzza, 67th).

Sports News

Top Stories