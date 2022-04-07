Trending:
Sports News

Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 3

The Associated Press
April 7, 2022 11:25 pm
< a min read
      
Cincinnati Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 10 6 Totals 31 3 4 2
India 2b 5 1 2 0 Rosario rf 3 1 0 0
Aquino rf 5 1 1 0 Olson 1b 2 1 0 0
Pham lf 3 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 1 3 2
Votto 1b 4 0 1 1 Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0
Stephenson c 2 1 0 1 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0
Senzel cf 4 0 1 0 Duvall cf 3 0 0 0
Moustakas dh 4 1 1 0 d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0
K.Farmer ss 4 1 2 1 Dickerson dh 2 0 0 0
Drury 3b 4 1 2 3 Heredia ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0
Cincinnati 012 003 000 6
Atlanta 001 000 020 3

E_Drury (1). DP_Cincinnati 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_Cincinnati 5, Atlanta 6. HR_Drury (1), Riley (1). SF_Stephenson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Mahle W,1-0 5 3 1 0 2 7
Cessa 1 0 0 0 2 0
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Moreta 1 1 2 2 1 2
Santillan S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Atlanta
Fried L,0-1 5 2-3 8 5 5 1 5
McHugh 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Strider 2 0 0 0 0 5
Thornburg 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Fried (Stephenson).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:01. A_40,545 (41,084).

Sports News

Top Stories