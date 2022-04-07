Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 3

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|2
|
|India 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Rosario rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Aquino rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stephenson c
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Duvall cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moustakas dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Farmer ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Dickerson dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drury 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Heredia ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cincinnati
|012
|003
|000
|—
|6
|Atlanta
|001
|000
|020
|—
|3
E_Drury (1). DP_Cincinnati 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_Cincinnati 5, Atlanta 6. HR_Drury (1), Riley (1). SF_Stephenson (1).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mahle W,1-0
|5
|
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|Cessa
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Wilson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Moreta
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Santillan S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fried L,0-1
|5
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|5
|McHugh
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Strider
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Thornburg
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Fried (Stephenson).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:01. A_40,545 (41,084).
