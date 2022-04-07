Trending:
Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 3

The Associated Press
April 7, 2022 11:25 pm
< a min read
      
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 6 10 6 1 13
India 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .400
Aquino rf 5 1 1 0 0 4 .200
Pham lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Votto 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250
Stephenson c 2 1 0 1 0 1 .000
Senzel cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Moustakas dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250
K.Farmer ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .500
Drury 3b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .500
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 4 2 5 13
Rosario rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .000
Olson 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .000
Riley 3b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .750
Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Duvall cf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .000
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Dickerson dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Heredia ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 4 .000
Cincinnati 012 003 000_6 10 1
Atlanta 001 000 020_3 4 0

a-pinch hit for Dickerson in the 7th.

E_Drury (1). LOB_Cincinnati 5, Atlanta 6. HR_Drury (1), off McHugh; Riley (1), off Moreta. RBIs_K.Farmer (1), Votto (1), Stephenson (1), Drury 3 (3), Riley 2 (2). SF_Stephenson.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 1 (Drury, Senzel); Atlanta 2 (Ozuna, d’Arnaud). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 6; Atlanta 1 for 3.

GIDP_Senzel.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Olson).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle, W, 1-0 5 3 1 0 2 7 84 0.00
Cessa 1 0 0 0 2 0 18 0.00
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00
Moreta 1 1 2 2 1 2 26 18.00
Santillan, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried, L, 0-1 5 2-3 8 5 5 1 5 84 7.94
McHugh 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 16 27.00
Strider 2 0 0 0 0 5 24 0.00
Thornburg 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_McHugh 2-2. HBP_Fried (Stephenson).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:01. A_40,545 (41,084).

Top Stories