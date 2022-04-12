Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 5

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 10 10 10 5 8 Straw cf 3 2 1 0 2 1 .250 Kwan lf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .667 Ramírez 3b 5 1 3 6 0 0 .429 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .217 Rosario ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .391 Miller 1b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .500 Mercado rf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .150 Giménez 2b 4 2 2 3 0 1 .308 Hedges c 3 1 0 0 0 3 .000

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 5 5 4 2 8 India 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .227 Naquin rf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .357 Pham lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Aquino lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .176 Stephenson c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .118 Moustakas 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .077 K.Farmer ss 2 1 1 0 0 0 .375 Fraley dh 3 1 1 0 0 0 .167

Cleveland 003 100 006_10 10 0 Cincinnati 000 004 001_5 5 1

E_Mahle (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Cincinnati 0. 2B_Miller 2 (5), Straw (1), Fraley (1), India (1), Naquin (2). 3B_Ramírez (1), Giménez (1). HR_Giménez (1), off Strickland; Ramírez (2), off Duarte; Naquin (1), off Gose. RBIs_Kwan (4), Ramírez 6 (11), Giménez 3 (3), India 2 (2), Naquin 2 (3). SB_Straw (3). CS_Kwan (1), Ramírez (1), Rosario (1). SF_Kwan.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Reyes, Hedges, Kwan); Cincinnati 0. RISP_Cleveland 4 for 10; Cincinnati 2 for 2.

Runners moved up_Mercado. GIDP_Pham, Stephenson.

DP_Cleveland 3 (Rosario, Giménez, Miller; Ramírez, Giménez, Miller; Kwan, Miller, Kwan).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber 5 1-3 2 3 3 2 5 79 3.60 Gose, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 11 5.40 Castro 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.50 Stephan, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 0.00 Hentges 1 1 1 1 0 1 20 4.50

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mahle 4 4 4 1 2 4 81 1.00 Hoffman 2 2 0 0 0 1 38 3.86 Warren 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 0.00 Santillan 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Strickland, L, 0-1 1-3 3 4 4 0 0 17 18.00 Duarte 2-3 1 2 2 2 0 31 10.80

Inherited runners-scored_Gose 1-1, Duarte 2-2. HBP_Bieber (K.Farmer), Strickland (Hedges). WP_Hentges(2), Mahle.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, David Rackley; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:30. A_43,036 (42,319).

