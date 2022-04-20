Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 1

|Chicago
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|37
|11
|11
|11
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Straw cf
|4
|3
|1
|1
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Clement lf-3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Sheets dh-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kwan lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rosario ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Severino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burger 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Engel rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Arias 2b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Haseley rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercado rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Mendick 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Chicago
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Cleveland
|190
|000
|01x
|—
|11
E_Anderson 3 (3), Burger (1). DP_Chicago 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Chicago 4, Cleveland 5. 2B_Anderson (4). HR_Ramírez (4).
|Chicago
|Keuchel L,1-1
|1
|
|10
|10
|8
|1
|0
|Banks
|4
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Foster
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Severino
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Cleveland
|Bieber W,1-0
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Shaw
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|De Los Santos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hentges
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Keuchel pitched to 11 batters in the 2nd.
WP_Keuchel.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:41.
