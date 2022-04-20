On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 1

The Associated Press
April 20, 2022 5:08 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 37 11 11 11
Anderson ss 4 0 1 1 Straw cf 4 3 1 1
Robert cf 4 0 0 0 Clement lf-3b 5 1 1 1
Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 Ramírez 3b 4 1 1 4
Sheets dh-lf 4 0 1 0 Kwan lf 1 0 1 1
Grandal c 4 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 1 1 0
Vaughn lf 3 0 1 0 Rosario ss 3 1 1 1
Severino p 0 0 0 0 Giménez ss 0 0 0 0
Burger 3b 3 0 0 0 Naylor 1b 4 1 2 1
Engel rf 2 1 1 0 Arias 2b 4 1 0 1
Haseley rf 0 0 0 0 Mercado rf 4 1 2 1
Mendick 2b 3 0 0 0 Hedges c 4 1 1 0
Chicago 000 001 000 1
Cleveland 190 000 01x 11

E_Anderson 3 (3), Burger (1). DP_Chicago 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Chicago 4, Cleveland 5. 2B_Anderson (4). HR_Ramírez (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Keuchel L,1-1 1 10 10 8 1 0
Banks 4 0 0 0 0 2
Foster 1 0 0 0 0 2
Severino 2 1 1 1 2 1
Cleveland
Bieber W,1-0 6 4 1 1 0 7
Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 0
De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 1 2
Hentges 1 1 0 0 0 1

Keuchel pitched to 11 batters in the 2nd.

WP_Keuchel.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:41.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|27 AFCEA Las Vegas Chapter Tech &...
4|27 Actuarial Process Optimization:...
4|27 Intro to Trifacta: The Data Engineering...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories