Cleveland 9, Oakland 8

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|9
|11
|9
|
|Totals
|35
|8
|10
|8
|
|Straw cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Kemp 2b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Miller 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Smith 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mercado rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neuse 3b-2b
|5
|0
|3
|3
|
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|3
|2
|3
|
|Lowrie dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Naylor rf-1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Murphy c
|5
|1
|1
|3
|
|Reyes dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Giménez ss
|4
|1
|3
|4
|
|Pinder lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Clement 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinney rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Palacios lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pache cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cleveland
|104
|000
|400
|—
|9
|Oakland
|400
|202
|000
|—
|8
DP_Cleveland 0, Oakland 2. LOB_Cleveland 5, Oakland 5. 2B_Giménez (1), Straw 2 (5), Miller (9), Ramírez (7), Kemp (2), Smith (3). 3B_Neuse (1). HR_Ramírez (7), Giménez (2), Naylor (2), Murphy (4). SF_McKinney (1), Kemp (1).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Civale
|4
|
|7
|6
|6
|1
|3
|Hentges
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|De Los Santos
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Stephan W,2-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clase S,3-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montas
|5
|
|5
|5
|5
|4
|6
|Moll H,5
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Grimm H,2
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Acevedo L,0-1 BS,0-2
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Puk
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
HBP_Civale (Andrus), De Los Santos (Kemp).
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T_3:21. A_12,910 (46,847).
