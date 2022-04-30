Cleveland 9, Oakland 8

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|9
|11
|9
|5
|11
|
|Straw cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Miller 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.404
|Mercado rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.360
|Naylor rf-1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.317
|Reyes dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.135
|Giménez ss
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.349
|Clement 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Palacios lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.300
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.149
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|10
|8
|1
|9
|
|Kemp 2b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Smith 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Neuse 3b-2b
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.328
|Lowrie dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|Murphy c
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.218
|Brown 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Pinder lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|McKinney rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.122
|Andrus ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Pache cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Cleveland
|104
|000
|400_9
|11
|0
|Oakland
|400
|202
|000_8
|10
|0
LOB_Cleveland 5, Oakland 5. 2B_Giménez (1), Straw 2 (5), Miller (9), Ramírez (7), Kemp (2), Smith (3). 3B_Neuse (1). HR_Ramírez (7), off Montas; Giménez (2), off Montas; Naylor (2), off Acevedo; Murphy (4), off Civale. RBIs_Ramírez 3 (28), Giménez 4 (10), Naylor 2 (7), Murphy 3 (14), McKinney (4), Kemp (3), Neuse 3 (12). SF_McKinney, Kemp.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Mercado); Oakland 2 (Murphy, Lowrie). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 9; Oakland 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Pache, Neuse. GIDP_Hedges, Clement.
DP_Oakland 2 (Neuse, Kemp, Brown; Neuse, Kemp, Brown).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale
|4
|
|7
|6
|6
|1
|3
|82
|10.67
|Hentges
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.00
|De Los Santos
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|4.91
|Stephan, W, 2-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.00
|Clase, S, 3-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.68
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas
|5
|
|5
|5
|5
|4
|6
|96
|4.25
|Moll, H, 5
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|0.00
|Grimm, H, 2
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|9.64
|Acevedo, L, 0-1, BS, 0-2
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|5.59
|Puk
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|32
|0.96
Inherited runners-scored_Grimm 1-0, Acevedo 2-2. HBP_Civale (Andrus), De Los Santos (Kemp).
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T_3:21. A_12,910 (46,847).
Copyright
