Cleveland 9, Oakland 8

The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 1:18 am
1 min read
      
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 9 11 9 5 11
Straw cf 5 2 3 0 0 1 .289
Miller 1b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .404
Mercado rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Ramírez 3b 3 3 2 3 2 0 .360
Naylor rf-1b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .317
Reyes dh 5 0 0 0 0 4 .135
Giménez ss 4 1 3 4 0 0 .349
Clement 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .175
Palacios lf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .300
Hedges c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .149
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 8 10 8 1 9
Kemp 2b 2 2 1 1 0 1 .262
Smith 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .188
Neuse 3b-2b 5 0 3 3 0 1 .328
Lowrie dh 4 1 0 0 1 1 .208
Murphy c 5 1 1 3 0 1 .218
Brown 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .190
Pinder lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .261
McKinney rf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .122
Andrus ss 3 2 1 0 0 0 .203
Pache cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .215
Cleveland 104 000 400_9 11 0
Oakland 400 202 000_8 10 0

LOB_Cleveland 5, Oakland 5. 2B_Giménez (1), Straw 2 (5), Miller (9), Ramírez (7), Kemp (2), Smith (3). 3B_Neuse (1). HR_Ramírez (7), off Montas; Giménez (2), off Montas; Naylor (2), off Acevedo; Murphy (4), off Civale. RBIs_Ramírez 3 (28), Giménez 4 (10), Naylor 2 (7), Murphy 3 (14), McKinney (4), Kemp (3), Neuse 3 (12). SF_McKinney, Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Mercado); Oakland 2 (Murphy, Lowrie). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 9; Oakland 3 for 8.

        Runners moved up_Pache, Neuse. GIDP_Hedges, Clement.

Runners moved up_Pache, Neuse. GIDP_Hedges, Clement.

DP_Oakland 2 (Neuse, Kemp, Brown; Neuse, Kemp, Brown).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Civale 4 7 6 6 1 3 82 10.67
Hentges 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.00
De Los Santos 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 19 4.91
Stephan, W, 2-0 2 0 0 0 0 2 19 0.00
Clase, S, 3-4 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 5.68
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas 5 5 5 5 4 6 96 4.25
Moll, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 18 0.00
Grimm, H, 2 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 10 9.64
Acevedo, L, 0-1, BS, 0-2 1 3 2 2 0 1 17 5.59
Puk 2 1 0 0 0 4 32 0.96

Inherited runners-scored_Grimm 1-0, Acevedo 2-2. HBP_Civale (Andrus), De Los Santos (Kemp).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_3:21. A_12,910 (46,847).

