Colorado 2, Portland 0

|Portland
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Colorado
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, Colorado, Rubio, 5, 30th minute.
Second Half_2, Colorado, Kaye, 3 (Barrios), 90th+5.
Goalies_Portland, Aljaz Ivacic, David Bingham; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clinton Irwin.
Yellow Cards_Max, Colorado, 17th; Williamson, Portland, 29th; Mabiala, Portland, 29th; Abubakar, Colorado, 38th; Rubio, Colorado, 45th+3; Beitashour, Colorado, 46th; Trusty, Colorado, 66th; Ivacic, Portland, 66th; Van Rankin, Portland, 73rd; Yarbrough, Colorado, 90th+3.
Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Chris Wattam, Adam Garner, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Thomas Snyder.
A_14,038.
___
Lineups
Portland_Aljaz Ivacic; Larrys Mabiala (Zac McGraw, 80th), Justin Rasmussen, Bill Tuiloma, Jose Van Rankin (Blake Bodily, 80th); Cristhian Paredes (David Ayala, 71st), Eryk Williamson (Dario Zuparic, 63rd); Dairon Asprilla, Yimmi Chara, Marvin Loria (Santiago Moreno, 63rd), Jaroslaw Niezgoda.
Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar (Drew Moor, 75th), Steven Beitashour (Lucas Esteves, 80th), Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty; Bryan Acosta, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Max (Michael Barrios, 55th); Jonathan Lewis (Gustavo Vallecilla, 75th), Diego Rubio, Gyasi Zardes (Nicolas Mezquida, 81st).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.