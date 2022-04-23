Colorado 3, Detroit 2

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|3
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|
|Joe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hill cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Daza cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bryant lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cron dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haase lf-c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hilliard cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro ss-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Iglesias ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grossman ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Nuñez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garneau c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Trejo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Meadows ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cameron rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|H.Castro ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|102
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Detroit
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
LOB_Colorado 3, Detroit 7. 3B_Meadows (2). HR_Joe (3), Blackmon (2). SB_W.Castro (1).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gomber W,1-1
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Stephenson H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Kinley H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colomé S,2-3
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brieske L,0-1
|5
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Lange
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vest
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hutchison
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Alex MacKay.
T_2:47. A_28,635 (41,083).
