Sports News

Colorado 3, Detroit 2

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 4:27 pm
< a min read
      
Colorado Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 3 3 Totals 33 2 6 2
Joe 1b 4 1 1 1 Hill cf 4 0 1 0
Blackmon rf 4 1 1 2 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0
Daza cf 0 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0
Bryant lf 3 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0
Cron dh 4 0 0 0 Haase lf-c 3 0 0 0
McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0
Hilliard cf-rf 3 0 0 0 W.Castro ss-lf 3 0 0 0
Iglesias ss 2 0 0 0 Grossman ph 0 1 0 0
Nuñez c 3 0 0 0 Garneau c 2 0 1 0
Trejo 2b 3 1 1 0 Meadows ph-rf 2 0 1 2
Cameron rf 2 0 0 0
H.Castro ph-ss 2 0 0 0
Colorado 102 000 000 3
Detroit 000 000 002 2

LOB_Colorado 3, Detroit 7. 3B_Meadows (2). HR_Joe (3), Blackmon (2). SB_W.Castro (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Gomber W,1-1 6 4 0 0 0 8
Stephenson H,1 1 0 0 0 2 1
Kinley H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Colomé S,2-3 1 2 2 2 1 1
Detroit
Brieske L,0-1 5 3 3 3 2 3
Lange 1 0 0 0 0 1
Vest 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hutchison 2 0 0 0 1 5

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Alex MacKay.

T_2:47. A_28,635 (41,083).

