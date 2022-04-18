Colorado 4, Philadelphia 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|2
|5
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.242
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.571
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|Vierling cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.130
|a-Gregorius ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Muzziotti cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|9
|3
|3
|5
|
|Joe dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.359
|Blackmon rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.212
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.318
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.118
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Hilliard lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|010_1
|5
|0
|Colorado
|000
|002
|20x_4
|9
|0
a-doubled for Vierling in the 8th.
LOB_Philadelphia 4, Colorado 6. 2B_Gregorius (3), Iglesias (2), Cron (2), Grichuk (2), Rodgers (1). HR_Blackmon (1), off Nola. RBIs_Gregorius (3), Blackmon (4), Grichuk 2 (4). CS_Hilliard (1). S_Blackmon.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Schwarber); Colorado 4 (Cron, Díaz 2, Grichuk). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; Colorado 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Stott, Rodgers, McMahon, Iglesias, Joe. LIDP_Realmuto.
DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 1-2
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|84
|5.52
|Alvarado
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|4.91
|Norwood
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|6.00
|Knebel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl, W, 1-0
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|68
|0.87
|Kinley, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Estévez
|
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|2.70
|Chacín, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.26
|Colomé, S, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 1-1, Chacín 2-0. WP_Alvarado(2).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:53. A_20,403 (50,445).
