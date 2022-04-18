Colorado 4, Philadelphia 1

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 5 1 2 5 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .289 Harper dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .220 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .293 Hoskins 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .242 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Bohm 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .571 Segura 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .292 Stott ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .138 Vierling cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .130 a-Gregorius ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .286 Muzziotti cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 9 3 3 5 Joe dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .359 Blackmon rf 2 2 1 1 1 0 .212 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .318 Cron 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .317 McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Rodgers 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .118 Díaz c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303 Hilliard lf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .333 Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .292

Philadelphia 000 000 010_1 5 0 Colorado 000 002 20x_4 9 0

a-doubled for Vierling in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 4, Colorado 6. 2B_Gregorius (3), Iglesias (2), Cron (2), Grichuk (2), Rodgers (1). HR_Blackmon (1), off Nola. RBIs_Gregorius (3), Blackmon (4), Grichuk 2 (4). CS_Hilliard (1). S_Blackmon.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Schwarber); Colorado 4 (Cron, Díaz 2, Grichuk). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; Colorado 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Stott, Rodgers, McMahon, Iglesias, Joe. LIDP_Realmuto.

DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, L, 1-2 5 1-3 6 2 2 1 4 84 5.52 Alvarado 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 4.91 Norwood 1 2 2 2 1 0 19 6.00 Knebel 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.00

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kuhl, W, 1-0 6 2 0 0 1 4 68 0.87 Kinley, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Estévez 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 14 2.70 Chacín, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.26 Colomé, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 1-1, Chacín 2-0. WP_Alvarado(2).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:53. A_20,403 (50,445).

