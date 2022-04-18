Trending:
Colorado 4, Philadelphia 1

The Associated Press
April 18, 2022 11:51 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 5 1 2 5
Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .289
Harper dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .220
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .293
Hoskins 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .242
Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Bohm 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .571
Segura 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Stott ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .138
Vierling cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .130
a-Gregorius ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .286
Muzziotti cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 9 3 3 5
Joe dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .359
Blackmon rf 2 2 1 1 1 0 .212
Grichuk cf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .318
Cron 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .317
McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Rodgers 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .118
Díaz c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303
Hilliard lf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .333
Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Philadelphia 000 000 010_1 5 0
Colorado 000 002 20x_4 9 0

a-doubled for Vierling in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 4, Colorado 6. 2B_Gregorius (3), Iglesias (2), Cron (2), Grichuk (2), Rodgers (1). HR_Blackmon (1), off Nola. RBIs_Gregorius (3), Blackmon (4), Grichuk 2 (4). CS_Hilliard (1). S_Blackmon.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Schwarber); Colorado 4 (Cron, Díaz 2, Grichuk). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; Colorado 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Stott, Rodgers, McMahon, Iglesias, Joe. LIDP_Realmuto.

DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, L, 1-2 5 1-3 6 2 2 1 4 84 5.52
Alvarado 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 4.91
Norwood 1 2 2 2 1 0 19 6.00
Knebel 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.00
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kuhl, W, 1-0 6 2 0 0 1 4 68 0.87
Kinley, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Estévez 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 14 2.70
Chacín, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.26
Colomé, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 1-1, Chacín 2-0. WP_Alvarado(2).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:53. A_20,403 (50,445).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

