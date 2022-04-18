Trending:
Sports News

Colorado 4, Philadelphia 1

The Associated Press
April 18, 2022 11:51 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 30 4 9 3
Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 Joe dh 3 0 1 0
Harper dh 4 0 1 0 Blackmon rf 2 2 1 1
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 2
Hoskins 1b 2 0 0 0 Cron 1b 4 1 2 0
Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 3 1 1 0 Rodgers 2b 3 0 1 0
Segura 2b 3 0 1 0 Díaz c 4 0 0 0
Stott ss 3 0 0 0 Hilliard lf 3 1 2 0
Vierling cf 2 0 0 0 Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0
Gregorius ph 1 0 1 1
Muzziotti cf 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 000 000 010 1
Colorado 000 002 20x 4

DP_Philadelphia 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Colorado 6. 2B_Gregorius (3), Iglesias (2), Cron (2), Grichuk (2), Rodgers (1). HR_Blackmon (1). S_Blackmon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nola L,1-2 5 1-3 6 2 2 1 4
Alvarado 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Norwood 1 2 2 2 1 0
Knebel 1 1 0 0 0 1
Colorado
Kuhl W,1-0 6 2 0 0 1 4
Kinley H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Estévez 1-3 3 1 1 0 0
Chacín H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Colomé S,1-2 1 0 0 0 1 0

WP_Alvarado(2).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:53. A_20,403 (50,445).

