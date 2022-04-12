Trending:
Colorado 4, Texas 1

The Associated Press
April 12, 2022 11:35 pm
1 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 7 4 3 7
Joe lf 3 3 1 0 2 1 .316
Hilliard lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Blackmon rf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .158
Daza cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Bryant dh 2 0 1 2 1 0 .350
Cron 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .300
Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .105
Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Díaz c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .353
Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .357
Hampson 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .167
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 4 1 5 6
Miller lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .091
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .318
Garver c 3 1 2 0 1 0 .333
Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .333
García cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .176
K.Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .077
Ibáñez 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .238
W.Calhoun dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .091
Colorado 002 010 100_4 7 0
Texas 010 000 000_1 4 1

E_Semien (0), Garver (1). LOB_Colorado 7, Texas 9. 2B_Grichuk (1), Bryant (3), Joe (1). RBIs_Blackmon (2), Bryant 2 (2), Cron (5), Ibáñez (3). SF_Bryant. S_Hampson.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Díaz, Rodgers 2, Hampson, Grichuk 2, Blackmon); Texas 4 (W.Calhoun, K.Calhoun, Seager, Miller). RISP_Colorado 3 for 11; Texas 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Cron, Blackmon. GIDP_Hampson, Rodgers.

DP_Texas 2 (Seager, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kuhl 4 1-3 2 1 1 4 5 80 2.08
Chacín, W, 2-0 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 27 0.00
Estévez, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00
Bard, S, 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.00
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pérez, L, 0-1 4 7 3 3 1 2 68 6.75
Holland 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 6.00
Allard 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Patton 1 0 1 1 1 0 13 3.38
Sborz 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 9.00
King 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Chacín 2-0, Holland 2-1. HBP_Pérez 2 (Cron,Iglesias), Bard (García). WP_Kuhl, Pérez, Patton.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:09. A_15,862 (40,300).

