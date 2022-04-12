Colorado 4, Texas 1

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 7 4 3 7 Joe lf 3 3 1 0 2 1 .316 Hilliard lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Blackmon rf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .158 Daza cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Bryant dh 2 0 1 2 1 0 .350 Cron 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .300 Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .105 Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Díaz c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .353 Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .357 Hampson 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .167

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 4 1 5 6 Miller lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .091 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .318 Garver c 3 1 2 0 1 0 .333 Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .333 García cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .176 K.Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .077 Ibáñez 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .238 W.Calhoun dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .091

Colorado 002 010 100_4 7 0 Texas 010 000 000_1 4 1

E_Semien (0), Garver (1). LOB_Colorado 7, Texas 9. 2B_Grichuk (1), Bryant (3), Joe (1). RBIs_Blackmon (2), Bryant 2 (2), Cron (5), Ibáñez (3). SF_Bryant. S_Hampson.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Díaz, Rodgers 2, Hampson, Grichuk 2, Blackmon); Texas 4 (W.Calhoun, K.Calhoun, Seager, Miller). RISP_Colorado 3 for 11; Texas 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Cron, Blackmon. GIDP_Hampson, Rodgers.

DP_Texas 2 (Seager, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kuhl 4 1-3 2 1 1 4 5 80 2.08 Chacín, W, 2-0 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 27 0.00 Estévez, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Bard, S, 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.00

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez, L, 0-1 4 7 3 3 1 2 68 6.75 Holland 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 6.00 Allard 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Patton 1 0 1 1 1 0 13 3.38 Sborz 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 9.00 King 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Chacín 2-0, Holland 2-1. HBP_Pérez 2 (Cron,Iglesias), Bard (García). WP_Kuhl, Pérez, Patton.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:09. A_15,862 (40,300).

