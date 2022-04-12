Colorado 4, Texas 1

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|3
|7
|
|Joe lf
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.316
|Hilliard lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Blackmon rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.158
|Daza cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Bryant dh
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.350
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.105
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.353
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.357
|Hampson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|5
|6
|
|Miller lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Garver c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|García cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|K.Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Ibáñez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|W.Calhoun dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.091
|Colorado
|002
|010
|100_4
|7
|0
|Texas
|010
|000
|000_1
|4
|1
E_Semien (0), Garver (1). LOB_Colorado 7, Texas 9. 2B_Grichuk (1), Bryant (3), Joe (1). RBIs_Blackmon (2), Bryant 2 (2), Cron (5), Ibáñez (3). SF_Bryant. S_Hampson.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Díaz, Rodgers 2, Hampson, Grichuk 2, Blackmon); Texas 4 (W.Calhoun, K.Calhoun, Seager, Miller). RISP_Colorado 3 for 11; Texas 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Cron, Blackmon. GIDP_Hampson, Rodgers.
DP_Texas 2 (Seager, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl
|4
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|5
|80
|2.08
|Chacín, W, 2-0
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|0.00
|Estévez, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Bard, S, 2-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.00
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, L, 0-1
|4
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|2
|68
|6.75
|Holland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|6.00
|Allard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Patton
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|3.38
|Sborz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|9.00
|King
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored_Chacín 2-0, Holland 2-1. HBP_Pérez 2 (Cron,Iglesias), Bard (García). WP_Kuhl, Pérez, Patton.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:09. A_15,862 (40,300).
