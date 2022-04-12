Colorado 4, Texas 1

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|
|Joe lf
|3
|3
|1
|0
|
|Miller lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hilliard lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Daza cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garver c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bryant dh
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|García cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ibáñez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Calhoun dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hampson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|002
|010
|100
|—
|4
|Texas
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Semien (0), Garver (1). DP_Colorado 0, Texas 2. LOB_Colorado 7, Texas 9. 2B_Grichuk (1), Bryant (3), Joe (1). SF_Bryant (1). S_Hampson (1).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kuhl
|4
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|5
|Chacín W,2-0
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Estévez H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bard S,2-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pérez L,0-1
|4
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Holland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Allard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Patton
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sborz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|King
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Pérez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Pérez 2 (Cron,Iglesias), Bard (García). WP_Kuhl, Pérez, Patton.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:09. A_15,862 (40,300).
