Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5

The Associated Press
April 16, 2022 12:22 am
1 min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 13 5 6 7
Ortega rf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .143
Madrigal 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .174
Contreras c 5 1 3 1 0 1 .389
Happ lf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .429
Schwindel dh 5 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Villar 3b 3 2 2 1 1 1 .357
Heyward cf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .286
a-Suzuki ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .368
Wisdom 1b 2 0 2 1 0 0 .130
Rivas 1b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .500
b-Frazier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Hermosillo cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Hoerner ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 11 6 2 9
Joe 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .321
Blackmon rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .154
Bryant lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .379
Cron dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .310
McMahon 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .250
Díaz c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .360
Hilliard cf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .222
Hampson 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .111
Trejo ss 4 1 1 3 0 1 .250
Chicago 021 010 001_5 13 0
Colorado 000 510 00x_6 11 1

a-intentionally walked for Heyward in the 5th. b-flied out for Rivas in the 5th.

E_Hampson (1). LOB_Chicago 12, Colorado 6. 2B_Contreras 2 (3), Madrigal (1), Wisdom 2 (2), Villar (2), Blackmon (2), McMahon (3), Hilliard (1), Díaz (3). HR_Trejo (1), off Stroman; Cron (3), off Martin. RBIs_Rivas (1), Ortega (1), Contreras (2), Villar (1), Wisdom (4), Hilliard 2 (2), Trejo 3 (3), Cron (7). CS_Blackmon (1). SF_Villar.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 8 (Villar, Frazier 2, Hermosillo, Heyward, Contreras 2, Happ); Colorado 3 (Cron, Hilliard, Trejo). RISP_Chicago 5 for 15; Colorado 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Hoerner. GIDP_Hoerner.

DP_Chicago 1 (Contreras, Madrigal, Contreras); Colorado 1 (Trejo, Hampson, Joe).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman, L, 0-1 4 6 5 5 1 4 80 6.00
Martin 1 3 1 1 1 2 23 3.38
Effross 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 26 0.00
Norris 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 20 7.36
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Márquez 4 1-3 10 4 4 1 3 82 3.97
Blach, W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 21 0.00
Colomé, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 3.38
Estévez, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 3 0 29 0.00
Kinley, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 0.00
Bard, S, 3-4 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Norris 1-0, Blach 3-1, Kinley 3-0. IBB_off Blach (Suzuki). WP_Bard. PB_Contreras (1).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:26. A_35,450 (50,445).

