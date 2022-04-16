Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|13
|5
|6
|7
|
|Ortega rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.143
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.174
|Contreras c
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.389
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.429
|Schwindel dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Villar 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.357
|Heyward cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|a-Suzuki ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.368
|Wisdom 1b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.130
|Rivas 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|b-Frazier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Hermosillo cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
|2
|9
|
|Joe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.321
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|Bryant lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.379
|Cron dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.310
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.360
|Hilliard cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.222
|Hampson 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.111
|Trejo ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.250
|Chicago
|021
|010
|001_5
|13
|0
|Colorado
|000
|510
|00x_6
|11
|1
a-intentionally walked for Heyward in the 5th. b-flied out for Rivas in the 5th.
E_Hampson (1). LOB_Chicago 12, Colorado 6. 2B_Contreras 2 (3), Madrigal (1), Wisdom 2 (2), Villar (2), Blackmon (2), McMahon (3), Hilliard (1), Díaz (3). HR_Trejo (1), off Stroman; Cron (3), off Martin. RBIs_Rivas (1), Ortega (1), Contreras (2), Villar (1), Wisdom (4), Hilliard 2 (2), Trejo 3 (3), Cron (7). CS_Blackmon (1). SF_Villar.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 8 (Villar, Frazier 2, Hermosillo, Heyward, Contreras 2, Happ); Colorado 3 (Cron, Hilliard, Trejo). RISP_Chicago 5 for 15; Colorado 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Hoerner. GIDP_Hoerner.
DP_Chicago 1 (Contreras, Madrigal, Contreras); Colorado 1 (Trejo, Hampson, Joe).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, L, 0-1
|4
|
|6
|5
|5
|1
|4
|80
|6.00
|Martin
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|23
|3.38
|Effross
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|0.00
|Norris
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|7.36
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez
|4
|1-3
|10
|4
|4
|1
|3
|82
|3.97
|Blach, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|0.00
|Colomé, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.38
|Estévez, H, 2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|29
|0.00
|Kinley, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.00
|Bard, S, 3-4
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Norris 1-0, Blach 3-1, Kinley 3-0. IBB_off Blach (Suzuki). WP_Bard. PB_Contreras (1).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:26. A_35,450 (50,445).
