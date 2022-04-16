Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 13 5 6 7 Ortega rf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .143 Madrigal 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .174 Contreras c 5 1 3 1 0 1 .389 Happ lf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .429 Schwindel dh 5 0 1 0 0 0 .269 Villar 3b 3 2 2 1 1 1 .357 Heyward cf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .286 a-Suzuki ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .368 Wisdom 1b 2 0 2 1 0 0 .130 Rivas 1b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .500 b-Frazier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Hermosillo cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Hoerner ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 11 6 2 9 Joe 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .321 Blackmon rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .154 Bryant lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .379 Cron dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .310 McMahon 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .250 Díaz c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .360 Hilliard cf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .222 Hampson 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .111 Trejo ss 4 1 1 3 0 1 .250

Chicago 021 010 001_5 13 0 Colorado 000 510 00x_6 11 1

a-intentionally walked for Heyward in the 5th. b-flied out for Rivas in the 5th.

E_Hampson (1). LOB_Chicago 12, Colorado 6. 2B_Contreras 2 (3), Madrigal (1), Wisdom 2 (2), Villar (2), Blackmon (2), McMahon (3), Hilliard (1), Díaz (3). HR_Trejo (1), off Stroman; Cron (3), off Martin. RBIs_Rivas (1), Ortega (1), Contreras (2), Villar (1), Wisdom (4), Hilliard 2 (2), Trejo 3 (3), Cron (7). CS_Blackmon (1). SF_Villar.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 8 (Villar, Frazier 2, Hermosillo, Heyward, Contreras 2, Happ); Colorado 3 (Cron, Hilliard, Trejo). RISP_Chicago 5 for 15; Colorado 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Hoerner. GIDP_Hoerner.

DP_Chicago 1 (Contreras, Madrigal, Contreras); Colorado 1 (Trejo, Hampson, Joe).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman, L, 0-1 4 6 5 5 1 4 80 6.00 Martin 1 3 1 1 1 2 23 3.38 Effross 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 26 0.00 Norris 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 20 7.36

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Márquez 4 1-3 10 4 4 1 3 82 3.97 Blach, W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 21 0.00 Colomé, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 3.38 Estévez, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 3 0 29 0.00 Kinley, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 0.00 Bard, S, 3-4 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Norris 1-0, Blach 3-1, Kinley 3-0. IBB_off Blach (Suzuki). WP_Bard. PB_Contreras (1).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:26. A_35,450 (50,445).

