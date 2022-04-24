Colorado 6, Detroit 2

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|
|Joe lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Blackmon rf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|
|Meadows dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Daza pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bryant dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haase lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Barnhart c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Baddoo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trejo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|102
|210
|000
|—
|6
|Detroit
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
DP_Colorado 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Colorado 6, Detroit 7. 2B_Blackmon (3), Joe (4), Grichuk (3), Barnhart (1). HR_Grichuk (1). SB_Blackmon (1).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kuhl W,2-0
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Lawrence
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Kinley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Estévez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alexander L,0-2
|3
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|2
|García
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fulmer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:55. A_20,088 (41,083).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.