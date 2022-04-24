On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Colorado 6, Detroit 2

The Associated Press
April 24, 2022 4:20 pm
Colorado Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 6 11 6 Totals 33 2 7 2
Joe lf 4 1 1 0 Grossman rf 4 0 2 1
Blackmon rf 5 2 4 2 Meadows dh 3 0 1 1
Daza pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Báez ss 4 0 0 0
Bryant dh 5 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0
Cron 1b 4 0 1 1 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0
Grichuk cf-rf 4 2 3 2 Torkelson 1b 4 0 1 0
Díaz c 3 0 0 0 Haase lf 3 0 0 0
McMahon 3b 4 0 1 1 Barnhart c 4 2 2 0
Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0 Baddoo cf 3 0 0 0
Trejo 2b 4 0 0 0
Colorado 102 210 000 6
Detroit 001 000 100 2

DP_Colorado 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Colorado 6, Detroit 7. 2B_Blackmon (3), Joe (4), Grichuk (3), Barnhart (1). HR_Grichuk (1). SB_Blackmon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Kuhl W,2-0 6 4 1 1 2 4
Lawrence 1 2 1 1 1 1
Kinley 1 1 0 0 0 1
Estévez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Detroit
Alexander L,0-2 3 2-3 8 5 5 1 2
García 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Fulmer 1 1 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:55. A_20,088 (41,083).

