Colorado 6, Detroit 2

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|2
|5
|
|Joe lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.327
|Blackmon rf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|1-Daza pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.467
|Bryant dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.405
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Trejo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|6
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Meadows dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.155
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Haase lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.156
|Barnhart c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Baddoo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.118
|Colorado
|102
|210
|000_6
|11
|0
|Detroit
|001
|000
|100_2
|7
|0
1-ran for Blackmon in the 9th.
LOB_Colorado 6, Detroit 7. 2B_Blackmon (3), Joe (4), Grichuk (3), Barnhart (1). HR_Grichuk (1), off Alexander. RBIs_Cron (17), Grichuk 2 (8), Blackmon 2 (8), McMahon (8), Meadows (9), Grossman (5). SB_Blackmon (1). CS_McMahon (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (McMahon 2, Bryant); Detroit 2 (Meadows, Schoop). RISP_Colorado 4 for 10; Detroit 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Bryant, Cron, Baddoo. GIDP_Barnhart.
DP_Colorado 1 (Iglesias, McMahon, Cron).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl, W, 2-0
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|81
|1.10
|Lawrence
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|2.25
|Kinley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Estévez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|1.69
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander, L, 0-2
|3
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|2
|80
|7.20
|García
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|45
|2.84
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.57
|Fulmer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_García 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:55. A_20,088 (41,083).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.