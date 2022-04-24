Colorado 6, Detroit 2

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 6 11 6 2 5 Joe lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .327 Blackmon rf 5 2 4 2 0 0 .286 1-Daza pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .467 Bryant dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Cron 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .283 Grichuk cf-rf 4 2 3 2 0 1 .405 Díaz c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .250 McMahon 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .216 Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .278 Trejo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 7 2 3 6 Grossman rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .308 Meadows dh 3 0 1 1 1 0 .333 Báez ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .158 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .155 Torkelson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .217 Haase lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .156 Barnhart c 4 2 2 0 0 0 .259 Baddoo cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .118

Colorado 102 210 000_6 11 0 Detroit 001 000 100_2 7 0

1-ran for Blackmon in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 6, Detroit 7. 2B_Blackmon (3), Joe (4), Grichuk (3), Barnhart (1). HR_Grichuk (1), off Alexander. RBIs_Cron (17), Grichuk 2 (8), Blackmon 2 (8), McMahon (8), Meadows (9), Grossman (5). SB_Blackmon (1). CS_McMahon (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (McMahon 2, Bryant); Detroit 2 (Meadows, Schoop). RISP_Colorado 4 for 10; Detroit 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Bryant, Cron, Baddoo. GIDP_Barnhart.

DP_Colorado 1 (Iglesias, McMahon, Cron).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kuhl, W, 2-0 6 4 1 1 2 4 81 1.10 Lawrence 1 2 1 1 1 1 23 2.25 Kinley 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Estévez 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 1.69

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alexander, L, 0-2 3 2-3 8 5 5 1 2 80 7.20 García 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 45 2.84 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00 Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.57 Fulmer 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_García 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:55. A_20,088 (41,083).

