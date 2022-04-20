Colorado 6, Philadelphia 5

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 11 5 2 5 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .243 Harper dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .222 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Realmuto c 4 2 3 0 0 0 .333 Schwarber lf 4 1 2 3 0 1 .159 Bohm 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .471 Gregorius ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286 a-Camargo ph-ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .310 Vierling cf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .192 b-Stott ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 6 8 6 4 6 Joe dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .349 Blackmon rf 2 2 1 0 1 0 .229 Daza cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Bryant lf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .359 Cron 1b 2 1 1 4 1 1 .326 McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200 Rodgers 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .105 Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .308 Díaz c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .306 Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286

Philadelphia 100 102 010_5 11 0 Colorado 000 300 30x_6 8 0

a-singled for Gregorius in the 4th. b-struck out for Vierling in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 5, Colorado 6. 2B_Realmuto (2). 3B_Hoskins (1). HR_Schwarber (3), off Blach; Cron (6), off Familia. RBIs_Harper (10), Vierling (4), Schwarber 3 (7), Cron 4 (14), Grichuk (5), Díaz (5). SF_Cron. S_Blackmon.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Segura 2); Colorado 2 (McMahon, Iglesias). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 5; Colorado 3 for 7.

GIDP_Vierling, Bohm, Schwarber, Harper.

DP_Colorado 4 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron; Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron; Iglesias, Cron; Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson 6 6 3 3 2 3 90 3.57 Domínguez, L, 1-1, H, 2 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 25 5.06 Familia, BS, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 10 3.00 Bellatti 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 0.00

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland 5 6 2 2 1 3 87 7.71 Blach, BS, 1-2 1 3 2 2 0 0 15 2.70 Lawrence, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 1.29 Colomé, H, 2 1 2 1 1 0 0 8 3.86 Bard, S, 5-6 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Familia 2-2. HBP_Freeland (Gregorius).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:02. A_23,800 (50,445).

