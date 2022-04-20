Colorado 6, Philadelphia 5

|Philadelphia
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|30
|6
|8
|6
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Joe dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Blackmon rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Daza cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Cron 1b
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Gregorius ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Camargo ph-ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Vierling cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stott ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|102
|010
|—
|5
|Colorado
|000
|300
|30x
|—
|6
DP_Philadelphia 0, Colorado 4. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Colorado 6. 2B_Realmuto (2). 3B_Hoskins (1). HR_Schwarber (3), Cron (6). SF_Cron (1). S_Blackmon (2).
|Philadelphia
|Gibson
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Domínguez L,1-1 H,2
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Familia BS,0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bellatti
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Colorado
|Freeland
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Blach BS,1-2
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Lawrence W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Colomé H,2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bard S,5-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Freeland (Gregorius).
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:02. A_23,800 (50,445).
