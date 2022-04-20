Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Colorado 6, Philadelphia 5

The Associated Press
April 20, 2022 12:02 am
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 11 5 Totals 30 6 8 6
Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 Joe dh 4 0 1 0
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 Blackmon rf 2 2 1 0
Harper dh 4 0 1 1 Daza cf 0 0 0 0
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 Bryant lf 4 2 2 0
Realmuto c 4 2 3 0 Cron 1b 2 1 1 4
Schwarber lf 4 1 2 3 McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 3 1 0 0 Rodgers 2b 4 1 0 0
Gregorius ss 0 0 0 0 Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 1 1
Camargo ph-ss 3 0 2 0 Díaz c 3 0 1 1
Vierling cf 3 0 2 1 Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0
Stott ph 1 0 0 0
Philadelphia 100 102 010 5
Colorado 000 300 30x 6

DP_Philadelphia 0, Colorado 4. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Colorado 6. 2B_Realmuto (2). 3B_Hoskins (1). HR_Schwarber (3), Cron (6). SF_Cron (1). S_Blackmon (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Gibson 6 6 3 3 2 3
Domínguez L,1-1 H,2 2-3 1 2 2 1 1
Familia BS,0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Bellatti 1 0 0 0 1 1
Colorado
Freeland 5 6 2 2 1 3
Blach BS,1-2 1 3 2 2 0 0
Lawrence W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Colomé H,2 1 2 1 1 0 0
Bard S,5-6 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Freeland (Gregorius).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg.

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

T_3:02. A_23,800 (50,445).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|26 Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F)...
4|26 Splunk & Carahsoft Virtual Workshop
4|26 Cyber Vision for 2022: Defending Assets...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories