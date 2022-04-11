Colorado 6, Texas 4

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|6
|14
|4
|2
|11
|
|Joe dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.313
|Blackmon rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.071
|Nuñez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bryant lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Cron 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.353
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.133
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.385
|1-Hilliard pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Iglesias ss
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.455
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|4
|8
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.389
|Garver c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|García cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.214
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.400
|Ibáñez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Solak lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|a-Miller ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|K.Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Culberson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|b-W.Calhoun ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.111
|White lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado
|100
|000
|111
|2_6
|14
|1
|Texas
|000
|120
|001
|0_4
|9
|2
a-struck out for Solak in the 9th. b-homered for Culberson in the 9th.
1-ran for Díaz in the 8th.
E_Kinley (1), Rodgers (0), Culberson (1), Seager (2). LOB_Colorado 12, Texas 7. 2B_Bryant (2), Díaz (2), Iglesias (1), Lowe (1). 3B_Cron (1). HR_Cron (2), off Barlow; Joe (2), off Holland; W.Calhoun (1), off Bard. RBIs_Cron 2 (4), Iglesias (2), Joe (3), Lowe (5), García 2 (3), W.Calhoun (1). CS_García (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 6 (Grichuk 3, Bryant 2, Díaz); Texas 4 (Lowe 2, Solak, Culberson, García). RISP_Colorado 3 for 16; Texas 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Blackmon. GIDP_Díaz, García, Seager.
DP_Colorado 2 (Cron, McMahon, Cron; McMahon, Rodgers, Cron); Texas 1 (Seager, Semien, Lowe).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|78
|5.79
|Lawrence
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|0.00
|Kinley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Estévez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Colomé
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|5.40
|Bard, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|4.50
|Goudeau, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|0.00
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hearn
|4
|
|8
|1
|1
|1
|6
|76
|2.25
|Abreu
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Santana, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.70
|Bush, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|28
|0.00
|Martin, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|11
|6.75
|Patton
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Barlow
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|16
|4.50
|Holland, L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|16
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Lawrence 2-2, Santana 1-0, Patton 1-0. HBP_Hearn (McMahon), Abreu (Grichuk), Bush (McMahon). WP_Bush.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_4:01. A_35,052 (40,300).
