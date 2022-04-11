Colorado 6, Texas 4

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 6 14 4 2 11 Joe dh 5 1 2 1 1 2 .313 Blackmon rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .071 Nuñez c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bryant lf 5 2 2 0 0 1 .333 Cron 1b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .353 Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .133 McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .214 Grichuk cf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .300 Díaz c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .385 1-Hilliard pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Iglesias ss 5 1 4 1 0 0 .455

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 9 4 4 8 Semien 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .111 Seager ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .389 Garver c 3 0 1 0 2 1 .250 García cf 3 1 2 2 2 0 .214 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .400 Ibáñez dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .176 Solak lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .333 a-Miller ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 K.Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Culberson 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .400 b-W.Calhoun ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .111 White lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Colorado 100 000 111 2_6 14 1 Texas 000 120 001 0_4 9 2

a-struck out for Solak in the 9th. b-homered for Culberson in the 9th.

1-ran for Díaz in the 8th.

E_Kinley (1), Rodgers (0), Culberson (1), Seager (2). LOB_Colorado 12, Texas 7. 2B_Bryant (2), Díaz (2), Iglesias (1), Lowe (1). 3B_Cron (1). HR_Cron (2), off Barlow; Joe (2), off Holland; W.Calhoun (1), off Bard. RBIs_Cron 2 (4), Iglesias (2), Joe (3), Lowe (5), García 2 (3), W.Calhoun (1). CS_García (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 6 (Grichuk 3, Bryant 2, Díaz); Texas 4 (Lowe 2, Solak, Culberson, García). RISP_Colorado 3 for 16; Texas 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Blackmon. GIDP_Díaz, García, Seager.

DP_Colorado 2 (Cron, McMahon, Cron; McMahon, Rodgers, Cron); Texas 1 (Seager, Semien, Lowe).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gomber 4 2-3 4 3 3 2 4 78 5.79 Lawrence 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 13 0.00 Kinley 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 0.00 Estévez 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Colomé 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 5.40 Bard, W, 1-0 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 4.50 Goudeau, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 0.00

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hearn 4 8 1 1 1 6 76 2.25 Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.00 Santana, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 2.70 Bush, H, 1 1 1 1 0 0 1 28 0.00 Martin, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 1 0 1 0 11 6.75 Patton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 Barlow 1 1 1 1 0 3 16 4.50 Holland, L, 0-1 1 2 2 1 0 1 16 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Lawrence 2-2, Santana 1-0, Patton 1-0. HBP_Hearn (McMahon), Abreu (Grichuk), Bush (McMahon). WP_Bush.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_4:01. A_35,052 (40,300).

