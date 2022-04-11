Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Colorado 6, Texas 4

The Associated Press
April 11, 2022 8:28 pm
1 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 6 14 4 2 11
Joe dh 5 1 2 1 1 2 .313
Blackmon rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .071
Nuñez c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bryant lf 5 2 2 0 0 1 .333
Cron 1b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .353
Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .133
McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .214
Grichuk cf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .300
Díaz c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .385
1-Hilliard pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Iglesias ss 5 1 4 1 0 0 .455
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 9 4 4 8
Semien 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .111
Seager ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .389
Garver c 3 0 1 0 2 1 .250
García cf 3 1 2 2 2 0 .214
Lowe 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .400
Ibáñez dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .176
Solak lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .333
a-Miller ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
K.Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Culberson 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .400
b-W.Calhoun ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .111
White lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Colorado 100 000 111 2_6 14 1
Texas 000 120 001 0_4 9 2

a-struck out for Solak in the 9th. b-homered for Culberson in the 9th.

1-ran for Díaz in the 8th.

E_Kinley (1), Rodgers (0), Culberson (1), Seager (2). LOB_Colorado 12, Texas 7. 2B_Bryant (2), Díaz (2), Iglesias (1), Lowe (1). 3B_Cron (1). HR_Cron (2), off Barlow; Joe (2), off Holland; W.Calhoun (1), off Bard. RBIs_Cron 2 (4), Iglesias (2), Joe (3), Lowe (5), García 2 (3), W.Calhoun (1). CS_García (1).

        Insight by Contrast Security: Cyber threats have posed interesting challenges and opportunities to both the private and public sectors. But what are the best practices when implementing new risk management solutions? Find out during this exclusive webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 6 (Grichuk 3, Bryant 2, Díaz); Texas 4 (Lowe 2, Solak, Culberson, García). RISP_Colorado 3 for 16; Texas 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Blackmon. GIDP_Díaz, García, Seager.

DP_Colorado 2 (Cron, McMahon, Cron; McMahon, Rodgers, Cron); Texas 1 (Seager, Semien, Lowe).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gomber 4 2-3 4 3 3 2 4 78 5.79
Lawrence 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 13 0.00
Kinley 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Estévez 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00
Colomé 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 5.40
Bard, W, 1-0 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 4.50
Goudeau, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 0.00
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hearn 4 8 1 1 1 6 76 2.25
Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.00
Santana, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 2.70
Bush, H, 1 1 1 1 0 0 1 28 0.00
Martin, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 1 0 1 0 11 6.75
Patton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Barlow 1 1 1 1 0 3 16 4.50
Holland, L, 0-1 1 2 2 1 0 1 16 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Lawrence 2-2, Santana 1-0, Patton 1-0. HBP_Hearn (McMahon), Abreu (Grichuk), Bush (McMahon). WP_Bush.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_4:01. A_35,052 (40,300).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|18 Cloud Native Security Platform Virtual...
4|18 FFIEC Cybersecurity Assessment Tool (16...
4|18 U.S. Infrastructure Deal Impacts on...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories