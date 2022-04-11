Colorado 6, Texas 4

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|6
|14
|4
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|
|Joe dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Nuñez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garver c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bryant lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|García cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Cron 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ibáñez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Solak lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Miller ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|K.Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hilliard pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Culberson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Iglesias ss
|5
|1
|4
|1
|
|W.Calhoun ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|White lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|100
|000
|111
|2
|—
|6
|Texas
|000
|120
|001
|0
|—
|4
E_Kinley (1), Rodgers (0), Culberson (1), Seager (2). DP_Colorado 2, Texas 1. LOB_Colorado 12, Texas 7. 2B_Bryant (2), Díaz (2), Iglesias (1), Lowe (1). 3B_Cron (1). HR_Cron (2), Joe (2), W.Calhoun (1).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gomber
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Lawrence
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kinley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Estévez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colomé
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bard W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Goudeau S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hearn
|4
|
|8
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Abreu
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santana H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bush H,1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Martin BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Patton
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barlow
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Holland L,0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
Abreu pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP_Hearn (McMahon), Abreu (Grichuk), Bush (McMahon). WP_Bush.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_4:01. A_35,052 (40,300).
