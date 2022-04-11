Trending:
Colorado 6, Texas 4

The Associated Press
April 11, 2022 8:28 pm
< a min read
      
Colorado Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 6 14 4 Totals 36 4 9 4
Joe dh 5 1 2 1 Semien 2b 5 0 1 0
Blackmon rf 5 0 0 0 Seager ss 5 1 1 0
Nuñez c 1 0 0 0 Garver c 3 0 1 0
Bryant lf 5 2 2 0 García cf 3 1 2 2
Cron 1b 5 1 2 2 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 1
Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 0 Ibáñez dh 4 0 1 0
McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 Solak lf 3 0 0 0
Grichuk cf-rf 4 1 1 0 Miller ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Díaz c 4 0 2 0 K.Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0
Hilliard pr-cf 1 0 0 0 Culberson 3b 3 1 1 0
Iglesias ss 5 1 4 1 W.Calhoun ph 1 1 1 1
White lf 0 0 0 0
Colorado 100 000 111 2 6
Texas 000 120 001 0 4

E_Kinley (1), Rodgers (0), Culberson (1), Seager (2). DP_Colorado 2, Texas 1. LOB_Colorado 12, Texas 7. 2B_Bryant (2), Díaz (2), Iglesias (1), Lowe (1). 3B_Cron (1). HR_Cron (2), Joe (2), W.Calhoun (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Gomber 4 2-3 4 3 3 2 4
Lawrence 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Kinley 1 1 0 0 0 2
Estévez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Colomé 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bard W,1-0 1 1 1 1 0 1
Goudeau S,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Texas
Hearn 4 8 1 1 1 6
Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 0
Santana H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bush H,1 1 1 1 0 0 1
Martin BS,0-1 2-3 1 1 0 1 0
Patton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Barlow 1 1 1 1 0 3
Holland L,0-1 1 2 2 1 0 1

Abreu pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Hearn (McMahon), Abreu (Grichuk), Bush (McMahon). WP_Bush.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_4:01. A_35,052 (40,300).

