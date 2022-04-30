Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Colorado blanks Portland to run unbeaten home streak to 21

The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 11:48 pm
< a min read
      

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Diego Rubio scored on a first-half penalty kick and William Yarbrough saved all three shots he faced to lead Colorado to a 2-0 victory over the Portland Timbers in MLS play on Saturday, upping the Rapids’ unbeaten regular-season streak at home to 21.

The Rapids (3-3-3) never trailed after Rubio found the net in the 30th minute for his fourth goal of the season. Rubio was sent off in the 63rd minute for his second yellow card.

Mark-Anthony Kaye capped the scoring for Colorado with a goal — his third of the season — during second-half stoppage time. The Rapids own the seventh longest streak in league history. Next up are the 22-match runs of Portland (2013-14) and the Columbus Crew (2008-09).

The Rapids outshot the Timbers 16-10 and had a 7-3 edge in shots on goal.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Aljaz Ivacic had five saves for the Timbers (2-3-5).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|7 MeriTalk 24th Anniversary CIO Cricket...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories