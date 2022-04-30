Columbus 3, D.C. United 0

|D.C. United
First Half_1, Columbus, Santos, 1, 28th minute; 2, Columbus, Etienne, 3 (Williams), 43rd.
Second Half_3, Columbus, Nagbe, 2, 75th.
Goalies_D.C. United, Jon Kempin, Luis Zamudio; Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush.
Yellow Cards_Hines-Ike, D.C. United, 36th; Birnbaum, D.C. United, 45th+1.
Referee_Tim Ford. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Andrew Bigelow, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.
Lineups
D.C. United_Jon Kempin; Tony Alfaro, Steven Birnbaum, Julian Gressel, Brendan Hines-Ike, Bradley Shaun Smith; Chris Durkin (Sofiane Djeffal, 60th), Edison Flores (Jackson Hopkins, 78th), Russell Canouse (Drew Skundrich, 82nd); Taxiarchis Fountas (Griffin Yow, 78th), Ola Kamara (Michael Estrada, 60th).
Columbus_Eloy Room; Jonathan Mensah, Steven Moreira (Marlon Hairston, 17th), Josh Williams; Artur, Derick Etienne (Yaw Yeboah, 82nd), James Igbekeme, Aidan Morris, Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos; Miguel Berry (Lucas Zelarrayan, 71st).
